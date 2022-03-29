5 Brazilian players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

There has never been a case where Brazilian players are not part of a successful team in club football. With their panache and trickery, they have always been key contributors and continue to be so.

The likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu and many others were part of top European clubs who went on to achieve loads of success. In the modern era, players like Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Casemiro, Neymar and others have filled their place and been key contributors.

Brazilian players ooze quality and class

Goal-scoring is something that comes naturally to Brazilian attackers. With their fine trickery and amazing skill on the ball, they always have the upper hand in creating opportunities in front of goal.

Many Brazilian forwards have been highly influential with their goals this campaign. On that note, let's take a look at the top goal-scorers of Brazilian origin in the 2021-22 season so far.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Leeds United may not be having a good season so far but Raphinha has surely impressed many. With his fascinating trickery, amazing creativity and goal-scoring abilities, the Brazilian forward has been quite productive in attack in the 2021-22 season.

Raphinha has been in great form in the Premier League, having scored nine goals so far. He has made the second-most nutmegs (14) and has dribbled past the fifth-most number of players (62) in the league this campaign.

Raphinha for Leeds in the Premier League this season:



Goals - 9

Assists - 3



The Brazilian has directly contributed to 12 of Leeds' 34 league goals (35.3%) in 2021/22



Goals - 9
Assists - 3
The Brazilian has directly contributed to 12 of Leeds' 34 league goals (35.3%) in 2021/22
Raphinha and Barcelona have agreed terms on a 5-year deal, as per @Sport

Using his agility and flair, the Brazilian winger has dribbled past players with utter ease. Raphinha has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona and one can only expect him to be successful there given his amazing talent on the ball.

#4 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Roberto Firmino has always been a team player and he has shown it again this campaign. Despite not getting as many starts as he would have liked, the Brazilian has made it count when given the chance.

Having only started eight matches in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, Firmino still managed to score five goals for Liverpool. His contribution in the Champions League has also been impressive, having scored thrice in four matches.

Most players



114 Roberto Firmino

80 Gabriel Jesus

76 PHILIPPE COUTINHO

76 Willian

Most @premierleague goals & assists by players
114 Roberto Firmino
80 Gabriel Jesus
76 PHILIPPE COUTINHO
76 Willian
54 Richarlison

Despite Diogo Jota getting the nod ahead of him, Firmino has proven his worth when called upon. The Brazilian forward has also scored once in the FA Cup this season, taking his total goal tally to nine in 26 appearances.

#3 Willian José (Real Betis)

Real Betis v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Having joined Real Betis on loan from Real Sociedad this season, Willian Jose has so far made good use of it. The Spanish striker, with his tall and strong physique, can be a handy outlet in front of goal.

In just 14 La Liga starts this campaign, Willian Jose has managed to score eight times. With four assists to his name, the Spaniard has the third-most goal contribution per 90 minutes (0.89) in the league.

Brazilians in La Liga in the 21st century:



◉ 83 - Ronaldo

◉ 72 - Luis Fabiano

◉ 69 - Ronaldinho

◉ 68 - Neymar Jr

◉ 68 - Willian Jose



Samba boys



Top scoring Brazilians in La Liga in the 21st century:
◉ 83 - Ronaldo
◉ 72 - Luis Fabiano
◉ 69 - Ronaldinho
◉ 68 - Neymar Jr
◉ 68 - Willian Jose
Samba boys
#RealBetis | #BetisDay

Willian Jose has also scored once each in the UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey, taking his total goal tally to 10 goals this season. With some more consistency to his game, the 30-year old can earn a call to the national team.

#2 Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

The Real Madrid winger has been in stunning form in the 2021-22 season. Vinicius Junior has impressed plenty with his amazing creativity and goal-scoring abilities this campaign.

The Brazilian forward has so far scored 14 goals in 27 appearances and has really linked up well with Karim Benzema. Vinicius Junior has been very impressive with his dribbling, having successfully dribbled past 100 times this season, the highest in the league in this department.

His contribution in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey has taken his total goal tally this campaign to 16 goals. Vinicius' brilliant form has been one of the reasons why Eden Hazard has struggled with game time at Real Madrid this season.

#1 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

ACF Fiorentina v SS Lazio - Serie A

The Brazilian striker started the 2021-22 season with FC Basel in the Swiss Super League. Arthur Cabral's loan move from last season was made permanent in the summer transfer window.

After having an impressive season with Basel, the 23-year old was signed by Fiorentina in the winter transfer window this season. With the Swiss side, Arthur had scored 14 league goals in 18 appearances, the second most in the league.

With Fiorentina, Arthur has scored once in just one start so far in Serie A. So far this season, he has scored 28 goals across all competitions. Considering his amazing goal-scoring abilities, the Brazilian is expected to have a successful time in Italy.

