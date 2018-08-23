5 Brazilian players who have the potential to become superstars

George FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 830 // 23 Aug 2018, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be Neymar's successor?

Football is quite synonymous to Brazil. They have been dominating the sport ever since its origin and a record five World Cup titles prove it all. They, as a nation, have made immense contributions to make the game what it is now.

They have contributed many top talents that are adored across world football - Pele, Ronaldinho, Zico, Ronaldo and more besides, there is an endless list of those Brazilian legends who had redefined the beautiful game from top to bottom.

At present, the whole Brazil side is represented by an iconic figure in attack too - Neymar Jr. Having become the world's most expensive player at 26-years-old, he is one of the world's best forwards and currently plays his trade with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Unlikely to decline anytime soon, it will nonetheless be interesting to see who replaces him as Brazil's new star in the coming years. Here is a list of five talents who can do precisely that:

#5 Malcom (Barcelona)

Malcom in pre-season action for Barcelona during their Joan Gamper Trophy win over Boca Juniors

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Malcom has been one of the big talking points from this transfer window. The youngster was eyed by a number of top European sides - though AS Roma and Barcelona tabled bids, with the La Liga champions managing to swoop in at the final moments before his proposed switch to Italy could be completed, and acquire an exciting gem unexpectedly.

There's a reason why there's so much interest in the former Corinthians youngster - who possesses the ability to create chances from seemingly nothing. For example, only three Ligue 1 players: Dimitri Payet (121), Benjamin Bourigeaud (93) and Mathieu Dossevi (81) have created more chances than Malcom (79) while he was at Bordeaux; when compared to fellow under-23 players in Europe's top five leagues, he leads the way.

If he manages to find his feet at Barcelona and settle quickly, he will probably contribute to replacing Neymar in the long-term future at international level.

1 / 5 NEXT