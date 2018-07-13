5 Brazilian superstars who could make big money moves this summer

Shinoob Shinu

Brazilian players are linked with many moves this summer!

The FIFA World Cup is about to end as only third-place-playoff and the final are remaining. The quadrennial event has managed to dazzle the audience with some unanticipated results.

Some Goliath's were sent home as early as in the group-stages, while some David's gave their best to remain in contention for the FIFA World Cup. The final between France and Croatia is truly a testament to the phrase - David versus Goliath.

The football fraternity will shift their focus to the summer transfers following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup. Many star players like Cristiano Ronaldo have already switched their base, and it will be followed by numerous other signings.

Brazilian football has time and again been a hot-bed for footballers and has seen many of them making it big in European club football. Brazilian players like Neymar Jr and Coutinho were in the limelight last season, and this summer transfer window could be no different.

In this article, we take a look at 5 Brazilian players who could make big cash moves this summer.

#5 Alisson Becker

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea - Where will Alisson go?

Alisson Becker has emerged as hot goalkeeping prospect in European club football. The Brazilian international was impregnable between the sticks for AS Roma last season.

Alisson guarded Brazil's goal posts in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He made 5 appearances for the 5-time World Champions and kept 3 clean sheets.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in contention to sign Becker. Perez doesn't have faith in Keylor Navas following his inconsistent display for Real Madrid last season. Whereas Chelsea are set to lose Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool's situation at the back doesn't need elaboration. Mignolet is seeking a move away from Anfield for regular playing time.

Klopp has shown faith in Karius whose blunders cost them a Champions League trophy, but the Reds are also interested in making a move for Alisson for a reported fee of £53 million.