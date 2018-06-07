Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Brazilians who played for Manchester United

With Fred's arrival at Manchester United, we look at 5 other Brazilians who plied their trade at Old Trafford.

Scott Newman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 17:07 IST
5.65K

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Anderson spent 7 and a half years at Old Trafford

It’s been announced this week that Brazilian midfielder Fred is on his way to Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of around £47m, making him Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer.

All set to star at the World Cup in Russia for Brazil, Fred is a highly touted talent – but will he succeed at Old Trafford? If he does, he’ll be considered much more of a hit signing than previous Brazilians have been for United. Here are 5 other Brazilians who once plied their trade for the Red Devils.

#1 Kleberson

Manchester Utd v Chelsea
World Cup winner Kleberson struggled in his time at United

A World Cup winner in 2002, Kleberson was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2003, actually a year after his impressive performances in Japan and South Korea. Apparently, he didn’t want to leave Brazil until he could marry his then-16-year-old girlfriend.

A talented central midfielder, it was hoped that Kleberson would replace the outgoing Juan Sebastian Veron, but the move simply didn’t work out for the Brazilian star. He injured himself in just his second appearance in a United shirt and never looked truly settled, only making 12 Premier League appearances in his first season there.

By 2004/05 Kleberson was already viewed as a flop by the majority of fans, and after making just 8 Premier League appearances in that season he was swiftly offloaded to Turkish side Besiktas, losing United money in the process. He never quite lived up to the potential he showed in the World Cup and is usually considered one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s worst signings.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Rafael Da Silva Football Top 5/Top 10
