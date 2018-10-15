×
5 Breakout stars in International football 2018

Kausthub Saraswatula
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
578   //    15 Oct 2018, 18:54 IST

How will these stars write their future?
As the International break has come around, it gives us an opportunity to stop and look back at the football players who have stepped up and shown their brilliance at the club level. Every season there are players who take the batton and run with it and all we can do is try and fathom their brilliance.

Here's a look at 10 players having their breakout season, establishing themselves among the elite of the sport.

#5 Jadon Sancho

The young Englishman has set the Bundesliga on fire
The young Englishman has set the Bundesliga on fire

Former Machester City and current Borussia Dortmund man has been on fire since the beginning of this season. Already providing six assists and a goal in just seven appearances of which only one he started. That means, at the moment Sancho has provided the most number of assists among anyone in the top five leagues.

At just 18, he made the bold move of swapping the Etihad stadium for the Westfalenstadion and inherited the departing Dembele's no7 kit. This season he is a part of a fluid frontline alongside club captain Marco Reus, Maximilian Phillip, and Jacob Larsen.

Comfortable playing on either flank, he has been used most frequently as a right-winger, which is a little odd, given that he is right footed. Either way, his ability has made him a vital part of the table-topping Dortmund side. Blistering pace, skills to beat his opponents and a keen eye for a pass, Sancho is someone on everyone's mind at the moment.

Full of confidence after getting his England debut, Harry Kane and Eric Dier were full of praise for the youngster who becomes only the second player after Owen Hargreaves to have played for the national team before the country's top division.

Manchester City would be absolutely gutted to see one of their academy players setting the world alight, but not in a City kit. Keep tabs on him because this lad is going places.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Arsenal Borussia Dortmund Football Andre Silva Lucas Torreira
Kausthub Saraswatula
CONTRIBUTOR
https://kausthubskorner.wordpress.com/
