5 Breakthrough stars in Europe's top 5 leagues

The 2019/20 season has been an exciting one, to say the least, and teams across Europe have produced several young players so far. With the league season set to reach its climax stage in the coming months, 4 of Europe's top 5 leagues could have a new champion when compared to last season, as Liverpool, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig are in contention to win their respective leagues.

Despite the high level of competition, young players have been given the opportunity to impress in many clubs this season and that has been due to a combination of factors - injuries to key players, poor form of seasoned pros etc.

Manchester United's stunning record of having an academy player in each of their matchday squads since the club's inception has continued this season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to incorporate a lot of young players into his squad. While La Masia isn't at its best stage currently, as there was once a time when Barcelona fielded an XI of academy players, the club have also brought in a few youngsters from their academy this season.

That said, here are 5 players who have burst onto the scene and had a breakthrough season in the current campaign:

#5 Gabriel Martinelli (18, Arsenal)

Hailed as the talent of the century by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the buildup to Arsenal's Carabao Cup fixture against the Reds, Gabriel Martinelli's life has changed dramatically in the last 6 months or so.

Arriving as an unknown commodity from Brazilian club Ituano, Martinelli has exceeded expectations this season and is a key member of the first team under Mikel Arteta currently.

Blessed with electric pace, heading ability, flair and a keen eye for goal, Martinelli has registered 10 goals and 4 assists in all competitions for the Gunners this season, a stunning record for a youngster playing his first season in Europe.

Martinelli has been preferred to season veteran Alexandre Lacazette and new signing Nicolas Pepe numerous times this season and is expected to become a key player for club and country in the future.

