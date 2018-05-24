5 Brendan Rodgers signings who have thrived under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's ability to improve players has seen some of Brendan Rodgers' signings thrive at the club.

Jurgen Klopp inherited some world class players from the squad Brendan Rodgers left him

When Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager, he inherited a horribly unbalanced squad that had quality but needed grooming. There were five strikers in the squad, namely, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino, Christian Benteke, Divock Origi and Danny Ings. However, there was only one natural winger in the squad and that was then 20-year-old Jordon Ibe.

Despite the state of the squad he inherited, Klopp took them to two cup finals in his first season at the club and in the first summer under the German, as many as 16 players were sold or released.

Although Klopp has changed the complexion of the squad massively, several players who were signed by his predecessor continue to play a pivotal role at the club.

Although Philippe Coutinho is no longer at the club, he is a player who saw a significant improvement in performance once Jurgen Klopp took over and the Brazilian's final season and a half at the club was spectacular. The same can be said about Divock Origi who looked lost under Brendan Rodgers. The Belgian managed to hit double figures in his two seasons at the club despite playing second fiddle to Liverpool’s attackers.

However, here we look at the five players who have shown massive signs of improvement under Jurgen Klopp and are currently part of the Liverpool squad preparing to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

#5. Adam Lallana

Klopp has often spoken highly of Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana is one player who divides opinion among Liverpool fans to this day. Many consider him an inconsistent player who is only fit to be a squad player or needs to be disposed of while many others consider him an important player in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Lallana arrived in 2014 after an impressive season with Southampton that saw him named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Expectations were huge when he arrived as he was one of the players Liverpool signed with the Luis Suarez money. However, his debut season was rather unconvincing as Liverpool as a whole faltered.

The 2015/16 season was not very different for Lallana as he was used in different positions due to injuries or lack of options for Liverpool. However, one thing was certain, Klopp rated Lallana highly. The German often spoke highly of the Englishman when there were questions about his quality.

The 2016/17 season was a revelation for Lallana as Klopp moved him to a deeper role as one of his three midfield players. The result was spectacular! Lallana ended the season with 8 goals and 7 assists in 31 Premier League games! His late runs into the box created problems for opposition midfielders while his constant twists and turns drew players out of position and created space for the attackers.

Lallana also set several records for most distance covered in a Premier League game in 2016/17. Sometimes he would break his own record. During a game against West Ham, Lallana ran 13.72km breaking his record of 13.07 km set against Leicester City. At that point in the season, only one other player, James Ward-Prowse, had touched the 13 km mark!

The biggest testament of his tenacity and stamina was when he topped the Premier League distance stats twice over the New Year. Liverpool played Manchester City on December 31 where Lallana ran 12.88 km, two days later on Jan 2nd against Sunderland, he covered an incredible 13.22 km!

Lallana’s technical brilliance, endurance and tactical awareness make him one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourite players.