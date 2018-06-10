Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Bundesliga Players That Would Improve Barcelona

These players should be in Barcelona's long-term plans if they want to dominate in Europe again

Mosope Ominiyi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 16:04 IST
7.46K

Germany v Saudi Arabia - International Friendly
How many German internationals could improve Barcelona?

La Liga champions Barcelona appear to always be on the lookout for fresh acquisitions, quality players that can provide world-class ability on a consistent basis. After all, their domestic achievements in recent seasons have been somewhat overlooked by rivals Real Madrid and Los Blancos' Champions League dominance - which is widely regarded as a more impressive feat. 

Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool late last month sealed a third consecutive Champions League triumph for Los Merengues and their record 13th title, four in the last five seasons. 

So with that in mind, here's a look at five Bundesliga players who would improve the current Barcelona squad if manager Ernesto Valverde and his coaching staff made approaches to sign them in future - whether that be this summer or later down the line.

In terms of notable absences, I've purposely omitted the likes of Bayern-bound Leon Goretzka and Mats Hummels - to make this more of a realistic piece, as the following five could actually join Barcelona in future seasons.

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Germany v Saudi Arabia - International Friendly
Kimmich in action for Germany during their friendly win over Saudi Arabia this weekend

There's no better way to start off this list than with a consistent young performer, who has excelled in recent seasons and exceeded expectations set for him while doing so.

Kimmich, still only 23, has made over 100 appearances for Bundesliga giants Bayern since joining three years ago and continues to improve. He predominantly plays at right-back but has shown he's capable of playing in central midfield well too - particularly during his two-year spell with RB Leipzig in Germany's second tier. 

His existing deal in Bavaria is a lengthy one (2022) so, naturally. he would not be a cheap acquisition. Widely regarded as one of the world's best full-backs with versatility in his repertoire, high prices are to be expected.

It's also not impossible to see the move materialising either, not least if there is truth behind recent speculation. With 6 goals and a whopping 17 assists (all competitions) in 49 appearances this past season, it's clear that he's continuing to improve and earn invaluable experience along the way - both for club and country.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Bundesliga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Julian Weigl Timo Werner
5 Crazy Goal celebrations of 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 2017-18: How six straight Bundesliga titles...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs overshadowed by their city rivals
RELATED STORY
Barcelona join Arsenal's Invincibles and Capello's Milan...
RELATED STORY
What else should I have done? Dembele defends Dortmund...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could break Bayern Munich's dominance next...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Ridiculous, ungrateful Dembele had no manners when he...
RELATED STORY
5 incredibly weird contract clauses in football
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BAY STU
1 - 4
FT HOF BOR
3 - 1
FT HER RB-
2 - 6
FT FRE AUG
2 - 0
FT SCH EIN
1 - 0
FT BAY HAN
3 - 2
FT HAM BOR
2 - 1
FT MAI WER
1 - 2
FT WOL KOL
4 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us