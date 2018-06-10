5 Bundesliga Players That Would Improve Barcelona

These players should be in Barcelona's long-term plans if they want to dominate in Europe again

Mosope Ominiyi TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 16:04 IST 7.46K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

How many German internationals could improve Barcelona?

La Liga champions Barcelona appear to always be on the lookout for fresh acquisitions, quality players that can provide world-class ability on a consistent basis. After all, their domestic achievements in recent seasons have been somewhat overlooked by rivals Real Madrid and Los Blancos' Champions League dominance - which is widely regarded as a more impressive feat.

Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool late last month sealed a third consecutive Champions League triumph for Los Merengues and their record 13th title, four in the last five seasons.

So with that in mind, here's a look at five Bundesliga players who would improve the current Barcelona squad if manager Ernesto Valverde and his coaching staff made approaches to sign them in future - whether that be this summer or later down the line.

In terms of notable absences, I've purposely omitted the likes of Bayern-bound Leon Goretzka and Mats Hummels - to make this more of a realistic piece, as the following five could actually join Barcelona in future seasons.

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Kimmich in action for Germany during their friendly win over Saudi Arabia this weekend

There's no better way to start off this list than with a consistent young performer, who has excelled in recent seasons and exceeded expectations set for him while doing so.

Kimmich, still only 23, has made over 100 appearances for Bundesliga giants Bayern since joining three years ago and continues to improve. He predominantly plays at right-back but has shown he's capable of playing in central midfield well too - particularly during his two-year spell with RB Leipzig in Germany's second tier.

His existing deal in Bavaria is a lengthy one (2022) so, naturally. he would not be a cheap acquisition. Widely regarded as one of the world's best full-backs with versatility in his repertoire, high prices are to be expected.

It's also not impossible to see the move materialising either, not least if there is truth behind recent speculation. With 6 goals and a whopping 17 assists (all competitions) in 49 appearances this past season, it's clear that he's continuing to improve and earn invaluable experience along the way - both for club and country.