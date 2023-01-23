5 celebrities and superstars who are fans of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is also one of the most iconic sports personalities of the 21st century and is immensely popular all across the globe. Ronaldo is arguably the most popular footballer of all time.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the most followed individual on Instagram. Ronaldo currently has an incredible 538 million followers on the social media application. Naturally, the Portuguese legend's fanbase includes plenty of high-profile personalities from around the world.

Some of the world's most popular celebrities and sportspersons are huge fans of Ronaldo. Without further ado, let's take a look at five celebrities and superstars who are fans of Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Anthony Joshua

Dmitrill Bivol v Gilberto Ramirez -WBA World Light-Heavyweight Title

Anthony Joshua is an English professional boxer and is considered to be one of the best heavyweight boxers of recent times. He has held the WBA Super, WBO, IBO and IBF titles twice between 2016 and 2021. Joshua also won the Gold Medal for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

The 33-year-old is a huge fan of Ronaldo and considers him one of his biggest inspirations. In an interview with Cop 90 (via The Mirror), Joshua said:

"He [Ronaldo] is the Don. It's just little things. He would train by himself afterwards to work on what he wanted to work on.

"I was speaking to [Rio] Ferdinand who said he was the only one in the team back then who had masseuses, nutritionists, psychologists, so he had that desire."

#4 Jennifer Lopez

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now. She is one of the most iconic and influential Hispanic entertainers of all time and was even ranked as the world's most powerful celebrity by Forbes in 2012.

Lopez is a huge admirer of Ronaldo and the two have been sighted partying together on several occasions. JLo even introduced Ronaldo to her cousin Tiana Rios on the latter's birthday to surprise her.

#3 Rihanna

NBA All-Star Game 2015

Rihanna has been very vocal and open about supporting Ronaldo throughout his career. The pop singer reportedly used to date Ronaldo's Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. Ronaldo is also a big fan of Rihanna.

Rihanna and Ronaldo have known each other for a very long time and the respect is mutual. He has attended her concerts and the two have also clicked pictures together.

Perhaps the most telling of all this is Rihanna's tweets from 2014 where she is expressing her admiration for the legendary footballer.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Only Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of making Rihanna go crazy over Football. Only Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of making Rihanna go crazy over Football. https://t.co/Ycr0wXUX1t

#2 Rafael Nadal

2020 Australian Open - Day 4

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Spaniard is also one of the most revered and admired sporting personalities in the world. Nadal has always been a huge fan of football and has confessed to being inspired by Ronaldo's drive and desire to improve.

After Ronaldo won the 2014 Ballon d'Or, he was greeted with a video message from the legendary tennis player. In the video, Nadal said (via IBTimes):

"I want to congratulate you on the year you've had. I consider your drive and desire to improve on a daily basis a fantastic example for the younger generations."

#1 Virat Kohli

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Virat Kohli is widely considered to be one of the greatest batsmen of all time. The former Indian captain is an absolute legend who enjoys immense popularity. Kohli has 233 million followers on Instagram.

Like Ronaldo, Kohli has stood out for his hunger and desire to succeed. His commitment to his craft and dedication are all praiseworthy. Kohli is a huge Ronaldo fan. He has heaped praise on the the 37-year-old a number of times in the past.

In 2022, Kohli called Ronaldo the GOAT on Twitter. He tweeted:

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god.

“A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."

