×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 centre-backs Manchester United could target in January

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
561   //    05 Nov 2018, 17:48 IST

Mourinho's need for a new centre-back is well-known
Mourinho's need for a new centre-back is well-known

Manchester United need a quality centre-back desperately. This is no longer a question of maybe but that of who comes in and when.

When he retired in 2014, Sir Alex Ferguson had left behind a solid centre-back quartet that had almost everything. While Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were the first choice central pairing, Phil Jones and Johnny Evans were a more-than-capable backup duo.

This same backline was less awesome the following season under David Moyes. The team conceded an unusually high number of goals in the 2013/2014 season. This was one of the reasons behind Moyes' eventual dismissal by the club's board.

The team has been floundering since then. Even Jose Mourinho's legendary skills in organizing a defence have been found wanting. Despite spending almost £61m on Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the two-and-a-half seasons he has been at Old Trafford, the position remains a big problem for the team.

With the team desperately battling to keep pace before the current top 5 disappear into the distance, a new defensive leader will be a priority in January.

Here is a look at 5 possible defenders that Mourinho and vice-chairman Ed Woodward might target in January:

#5 Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

A move to Old Trafford could be good for club and player
A move to Old Trafford could be good for club and player

It is surely time for the German international to take his leave and move on to one of Europe's leading clubs. The towering centre-back has been an ever-present in the Werkself team that has conceded an alarming 21 goals in just 10 Bundesliga games.

While his game seems to have been affected by the weak defensive structure around him, that should in no way detract from his considerable talent.

A towering centre-back at 6'4, Tah is an accomplished passer of the ball who isn't afraid of engaging in physical battles. For such a big and tall player, he is very good when in possession averaging an 85.9% passing success rate.

A coach like Mourinho will be able to help the 22-year-old iron out the kinks in his game. In return, Manchester United will be getting a player who is strong in the air and quick thinking on his feet. His excellent positioning coupled means that the Red Devils could become less susceptible to conceding from corners with him in the side.

It is unclear how much Tah who recently signed a new contract till 2021 will cost Manchester United but it might not exceed the £50m mark.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Nathan Ake Kalidou Koulibaly Jose Mourinho EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
3 Centre-Backs Manchester United should try and sign in...
RELATED STORY
3 centre-backs Manchester United could target in January
RELATED STORY
Top 4 central defenders Manchester United could sign in...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could join Manchester United in the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Juventus could agree on...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: £100 million transfer kitty for...
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could boost Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Gary Cahill emerges as a shock transfer target...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus interested in Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's managerial decisions could affect...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us