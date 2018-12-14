5 centre backs that Manchester United could target in January

Could Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly end up at Old Trafford?

With the busy Christmas period upon us and the January transfer window just around the corner, it’s pretty clear that something has to change at Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently in 6th place in the Premier League, but they’re also a massive 8 points behind 5th place Arsenal – meaning a push for the Champions League spots isn’t going to be easy.

It looks like United are willing to stick with manager Jose Mourinho, but if they’re willing to do that, then they probably need to back him in the transfer market next month. All reports from the summer suggested Mourinho wanted to buy at least one more centre-back, but was not backed financially by Chief Executive Ed Woodward.

Results since suggest that Mourinho was probably correct, though – United have conceded 26 goals thus far, 6 more than Arsenal and a massive 20 more than Liverpool, the owners of the Premier League’s tightest defence. So who could United look to buy to bolster their back line? Well, perhaps one of these 5 players would work.

#1 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has become one of the Premier League's strongest defenders

United were already linked with a move for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire in the summer, but the price mooted for the England international – somewhere around £75m – clearly put the Red Devils off. That could’ve been a big mistake. To suggest Maguire wouldn’t be an upgrade on United’s current defenders would be pretty crazy given what he’s proved in the last year or so.

Maguire was one of England’s key men in the World Cup this summer – he went into the tournament with a distinct lack of international pedigree, but didn’t really put a foot wrong; he showed himself capable of playing the ball out from the back and even went on mazy runs at times, he defended doggedly and even showed himself to be a threat from set-pieces, scoring England’s opening goal against Sweden in the quarter-finals.

With a pass success rate of 86.3% in Premier League action, and an average of 1.5 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 5.1 clearances per game, Maguire’s statistics back up the fact that right now, he’s one of the world’s best centre-backs. Whether Leicester would be willing to let him go is a question mark, but if United were to make a huge bid, would the Foxes really be able to turn it down?

