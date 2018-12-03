×
5 Centre-backs who could bolster the Manchester United defence

Tanveer Singh Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
457   //    03 Dec 2018, 11:55 IST

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

It’s been 4 months since the new campaign of the English Premier League has begun, and Manchester United have had a start which has been far from good, much to the fans’ concern, and of course, the Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils, having played 14 Premier League games, have only gathered 22 points; winning 6 games, losing 4 games and drawing 4 games.

One of the biggest concerns for Jose Mourinho’s side this season has been the defence, and apparently, things don’t look good at all. United have conceded 23 goals so far, and it’s only been a few months since the league started, while they only conceded 28 goals in the league last season.

The Portuguese, of course, tried to bring a couple of recruitments to strengthen the defence in the summer, but the transfer window didn’t turn out to be successful for him as he didn’t meet all his targets. The latter also indicated the same in some of his press conferences and interviews earlier in the season.

However, the season is clearly not over yet and Manchester United might still have some chances to salvage something from this season. Despite not being fully backed by the board in the summer, Mourinho might still have a chance to sign a world-class centre-back in the January transfer window to bolster his side’s defence.

Here we take a look at the top 5 centre-backs who could bolster the Manchester United defence.

#5 Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld
Toby Alderweireld

The 29-year-old centre-half from Tottenham Hotspur was one of the main targets for Jose Mourinho to bring him to his side in the summer. The Belgian defender has had a great career so far and his defensive abilities speak for itself.

Signed by Mauricio Pochettino from Atletico Madrid in 2015, Alderweireld was chosen as a centre back for the PFA Team of the Season at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League campaign. Having made 94 appearances for Tottenham since his arrival at the North London outfit, Alderweireld has always been a reliable option for Mauricio Pochettino. 

Alderweireld has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season, with 1.1 tackles per game, 5.6 clearances per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Alderweireld is a hard tackler, good passer and a good header of the ball, and these are the attributes Jose Mourinho likes in a defender. No wonder, he tried to sign the Belgian defender in the summer. He might genuinely attempt to sign the latter in the January transfer window as well. The fact that the Belgian is out of a contract in the summer of 2019 might persuade Spurs into selling the defender rather than letting him go for free.

Tanveer Singh Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Manchester United fan since 2010. Football <3
