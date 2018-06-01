5 challenges Real Madrid face after Zidane's departure

Real Madrid need to sort out these issues as soon as possible!

Zinedine Zidane Steps Down as Manager of Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's fairytale Real Madrid tenure came to end a few hours ago after the Frenchman decided to step down as the Los Blancos manager rather surprisingly.His two-and-a-half years at the Bernabeu will probably go down as the best period in the club's enchanting history.

However, there's hardly any time for the Real Madrid hierarchy to lament his decision. A bunch of hurdles are already waiting for them in line ahead of the season 2018/19.

That being said, let's have a look at the five big tests the Spanish giants have to go through before the new season commences.

#5 Appointing an appropriate manager

Mauricio Pochettino has been enlisted for the Real Madrid job

The job that needs the utmost attention. The chair of the Real Madrid boss isn't a bed of roses and will require a worthy candidate who can handle the pressure and expectations at the club.

With Zidane resigning as the Real Madrid coach, the hierarchy is scouring an able leader who can keep up the good work at the Bernabeu. Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Arsene Wenger and Luis Enrique are the names being linked with the Los Blancos job.

Florentino Perez will have to study the different philosophies of the available coaches and select the one that fits Madrid's style of play.

Reports state that Mauricio Pochettino is the President's first choice to take over from Zidane. But, does he have the required experience to handle the Spanish giants. Of course, Zidane was a rookie when he took over from Rafa Benitez and his success came out of the blue for football fans all over the world.

However, that won't necessarily happen with Pochettino. The Argentinian has done a great job but still, managing Real Madrid certainly won't be the easiest test paper he appears for.

Conte's appointment as the Real coach makes little sense, knowing that the Italian's defensive approach is poles apart from Madrid's attacking style of play. Arsene Wenger's a good candidate, but his record at Arsenal puts him under suspicions whether he could build another Invincibles team at the Bernabeu.

Luis Enrique's philosophy matches that of Los Blancos, but it remains to be seen whether he accepts the offer, considering his history with Barcelona.

Appointing a new manager is quite possibly the toughest hurdle Real will have to pass through ahead of the next season.