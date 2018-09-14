Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 budget midfielders to choose

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Champions League Football is only a touching distance away. The Fantasy game that it offers is usually the one fought between heavyweights and premium priced options. But the competition's groups stage also offers plenty of budget options who offer a lot of points irregardless of price.

These players usually feature from the lesser fancied sides, hence their price in general is lower as compared to others. In Midfield especially, one can find decent attacking options who generally go unnoticed due to a lesser bit of spotlight on their league or the team in general.

To keep the options at a budget, their price have been capped at €7. Here are the 5 best options to choose

#5 James Milner - Liverpool

Milner for another great season?

While Salah and Mane have hogged the limelight in the high flying English side, Milner has been an able worker for the club who just seems to provide a lot of attacking returns season from deep. Priced at only €5.5, Milner is currently the second most chosen midfielder in the game, and for good reason - he grabbed a staggering 9 assists in Europe last season, gathering 46 points.

Mlner has continued his impressive run at the start of the current league season scoring one and assisting 2. He is currently also on spot kick duties for Liverpool. This gives him immense potential for points despite his price tag.

Liverpool though are in a tough group, facing PSG and Napoli, but you'd expect them to perform ably given the quality of their squad. Milner is a great option to free up funds for the rest of your squad while promising a lot of points himself.

