5 Champions League matches which broke fans' hearts.

The UEFA Champions League sees the 32 best teams in Europe face-off annually in a bid to see who emerges as the best of the best.

Arguably the biggest trophy in club football, the Champions League has seen some great historic matches over the years. Unexpected results, upsets, comebacks, fan-favorite clubs losing, etc., the competition has seen it all. Nothing can be ruled out when the teams are playing at such an elite level. The scrapping of the away-goals rule from the current season has added extra spice.

The ongoing season (2021-22) itself has seen some great matches, with Real Madrid particularly having a penchant for unbelievable comebacks. Prior to completing a breath-taking revival against Manchester City in the semi-final, Los Blancos defeated Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the previous rounds with similarly stunning comebacks.

Against Manchester City, Real Madrid were trailing by two goals on aggregate right up until the final minute. However, they managed to miraculously take the game into extra time thanks to a brace from Rodrygo in under two minutes. Karim Benzema drew a penalty in the early minutes of the first-half of extra time and converted it to break the Cityzens' hearts.

While Manchester City fans might still be reeling from heartbreak, this article takes a look at five similarly heartbreaking matches in the UEFA Champions League.

5. CHELSEA vs BARCELONA, 2009 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL

Often remembered as one of the most controversial games in Champions League history, the 2009 Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Barcelona is a match the fans won't forget for a long time.

Chelsea took the lead in the ninth minute of the game, thanks to a Michael Essien worldie. Chelsea looked set to head to the Champions League final, their task seemingly getting easier when Barcelona defender Eric Abidal was sent off in the 66th minute.

Andres Iniesta had other ideas as he netted the equalizer in the 93rd minute to send Barcelona to the final on away goals.

Jeers and boos rang all over the pitch after the full-time whistle. While the Chelsea players demanded answers, Didier Drogba screamed at one of Sky Sports’ cameras:

“It’s a disgrace! It’s a f****** disgrace!”

The match referee on that infamous night, Tom Overbo, recently admitted that Chelsea did deserve a penalty in the game. (Sportsmail via Sports Illustrated)

Chelsea got their revenge in the 2011-12 edition as they beat Barcelona in the semi-finals en route to their maiden Champions League triumph.

4. REAL MADRID vs ATLETICO MADRID, 2016 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Atletico Madrid were seeking revenge for their defeat in the 2014 final against Real Madrid, which gave Los Blancos their much coveted La Decima title. Real Madrid led in the 15th minute as Sergio Ramos scored a contentious goal. Atletico Madrid fought back, scoring in the 79th minute through Yannick Carrasco.

The scores were level at the full-time whistle. Atletico fans feared a deja vu of the 2014 final when Real scored three goals in extra time after Ramos' iconic 92:48 equalizer.

Atletico Madrid held firm on the night as the scores remained level after extra time. But Real Madrid once again triumphed against Atletico, this time on penalties, condemning Los Rojiblancos in the shadows of their neighbors for the second time in three years.

Atletico Madrid have failed to reach the final ever since.

3. BARCELONA VS PSG, 2017 ROUND OF 16

Barcelona welcomed PSG to the Camp Nou for the return leg after suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat in the first leg. The odds were stacked against the Spanish giants as many considered the game a mere formality.

But when Barcelona raced to a 3-0 lead by the 50th minute, the 96,000+ fans in the stadium were expectant, but Edinson Cavani pulled one back for the French side and gave them breathing space. Neymar scored two late goals to level it at 5-5 on aggregate.

In the 95th minute, Neymar's cross found the outstretched leg of Sergi Roberto, who poked it home to make it 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

As the footballing world erupted, PSG fans had nowhere to hide. A crushing defeat in the final seconds of the game meant that they failed at the biggest stage of club football yet again.

Barcelona fans remember the night as one of the greatest in their history and refer to the game as La Remontada.

2. AC MILAN VS LIVERPOOL, 2005 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

AC Milan came into the game as favorites to lift the cup, their second appearance at this stage in three years. Liverpool were heavy underdogs and were making their first final appearances in two decades. The Reds were pushed back from the get-go as the legendary Paolo Maldini scored in the first minute to give Milan the lead.

The Rossoneri took a three-goal lead into halftime. Liverpool fans in the stands feared the worst. Milan fans and the players thought the game was over, but they were left stunned as Benitez's side scored thrice in a mind-bending six-minute spell.

Jerzy Dudek was in inspired form as he made some crucial saves, none more so than his jaw-dropping double save to deny Shevchenko in the dying minutes of the game. The game went to penalties as the score remained 3-3 after extra time.

Dudek was once again the hero as he saved Shevchenko's decisive penalty to hand the Merseyside club victory against one of the greatest teams to have ever played the game. Milan were shell-shocked after the game as they thought they had the trophy in the bag after the first half.

Liverpool's resilience gave rise to the final being known as the Miracle of Istanbul, widely regarded as one of the greatest finals in Champions League history.

Milan after defeat. (Pic: sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

In 2007, the Rossoneri ultimately found retribution as they defeated the Reds in the final to lift their seventh title.

1. MAN UNITED VS BAYERN MUNICH, 1999 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Manchester United and Bayern Munich came into the game as champions of their respective domestic leagues, with both clubs eyeing a historic treble. It was a historic night for both clubs, but it was of more significance to the club from Manchester. It was the 90th birth anniversary of the late Sir Matt Busby, who incidentally was the last manager to win the Champions League for the Red Devils back in 1968.

Bayern Munich had a dream start to the game when Mario Basler curled a clever free-kick, catching Kasper Schmeichel off guard, who could only watch the ball nestle into the back of the net. The Bavarians grew into the game and were unlucky not to score again as they hit the woodwork in the second half.

As the clock reached the 90-minute mark, Bayern players could smell victory. The United players had other ideas as Teddy Sheringham equalized for United in the 91st minute. United once again found the back of the net through Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 93rd minute, a goal that stunned over 90,000 fans on hand at the Camp Nou.

Bayern players fell to their feet at the full-time whistle, many breaking into tears.

Bayern's Oliver Kahn lies stunned on the ground after Solskjaer's late winner

Two years later, Bayern bounced back from their Barcelona heartbreak to land their fourth European Cup, beating Valencia on penalties.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit