5 Championship players who can secure a move to the Premier League

Ever so often, Premier League clubs only need to look at the table below theirs to find a potentially affordable, but brilliant, signing. The Championship has its fair share of high-potential players who can successfully make the switch to a Premier League club.

Leicester City picked up James Maddison from Norwich City for approximately £20 million. The attacking playmaker is currently worth over £50 million for the Foxes. Adam Armstrong enjoyed a stellar campaign last season with Blackburn Rovers, and Southampton were quick to snatch the striker up for around €18 million.

There are quite a few players with similar stories: Michael Olise, Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins. Some players like Jude Bellingham have even found new homes in other top European Leagues. Clearly, the second tier of English football has a lot of talent to offer the bigwigs.

The winter transfer window is drawing nearer each passing matchday. So, it wouldn't be too surprising for some current Championship faces to find themselves courted by top tier clubs. Here are five such players who are capable of making the switch, and are already proving it with a brilliant start to the season.

#5 Rob Dickie | Queens Park Rangers

It doesn't come as a surprise that Burnley and Wolves already have their sights set on the 25-year-old defender. After all, Rob Dickie has started the season in rather outstanding form with four goals from 12 appearances with Queens Park Rangers.

The star burst into the first team and carried his side into a prolific campaign during his debut season last year. With his recent numbers, Dickie clearly isn't slowing down any time soon.

He might be pushing for more goals than the average striker, but Dickie's defensive contributions are also full of quality. The towering centre-back is powerful in the air, consistent in his tackling, and rarely makes mistakes during a game. If he makes the move into top-tier football, chances are he'll exceed expectations.

#4 Gustavo Hamer | Coventry

The last time Gustavo Hamer was linked to bigger clubs, he quickly laughed them off as rumors. But what are the chances that clubs aren't intent on signing the 24-year-old midfielder?

Last season, West Bromwich Albion and Rangers seemed interested in Hamer, with the former sending scouts to watch him play. It's easy to see why too. Gustavo Hamer performed brilliantly for Coventry last season, playing 42 league games and averaging over one key pass per game.

He has continued in fine form this season with two goal contributions in 10 league appearances, as well as an improved passing accuracy. Hamer is still averaging over one key pass per game. Since he's not slowing down, the transfer rumors he laughed off during the summer might become transfer news.

