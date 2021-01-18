5 championship talents who could secure Premier League moves 

Over the years, several young footballers have burst onto the scene in the Championship and gone on to become key players in the Premier League. The likes of Dele Alli and James Maddison have successfully made the step up to the top-flight and also been capped by the England national team, while the exciting Eberechi Eze seems to be headed in the same direction.

Hailed as one of the most competitive leagues in world football, the Championship is quite the talent hub and currently boasts some of the most exciting players in the country. In the summer of 2020, the likes of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma and Eze secured big moves to the Premier League and have already shown flashes of their potential.

Here are five more players who could make the step up to the Premier League in the coming months.

#5 Michael Olise | Reading

Reading v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

Michael Olise is already one of the most sought-after players in the Championship and has delivered a string of magnificent displays for Reading this season. The young attacking midfielder has already been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea and could well be the subject of a massive bidding war in the summer.

The 19-year-old's international future is also undecided, with as many as four countries in Nigeria, England, France and Algeria vying for his services. Olise has shown maturity well beyond his years and gave the perfect response when asked about his preferred position.

“My best position? Any position the manager tells me to play. At my age, I think it's important to spend time on the pitch because it's the best place to learn and develop your game.”

The youngster has four goals and eight assists in 22 appearances in the Championship this season and is one of the most coveted prospects outside the Premier League.

#4 David Raya | Brentford

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round

David Raya is a household name in the Championship and has represented the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Southport and Brentford in his career so far. The Spanish goalkeeper was one of the key players in Brentford's push for promotion last season and was a wanted man in the summer, with Premier League giants Arsenal vying for his signature.

After Emiliano Martinez was sold to Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta was desperate to snap up Raya as his #2 goalkeeper. However, the move failed to materialize and the Gunners ended up signing Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson, who has endured a torrid spell so far at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are likely to rekindle their pursuit of Raya in the summer and the 25-year-old has proved that he deserves to make the step up to the Premier League.