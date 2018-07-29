Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 changes Mourinho must make in the game against Real Madrid for United to succeed

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.37K   //    29 Jul 2018, 23:44 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Mourinho needs to ensure that Manchester United end their MU Tour on a positive note

Manchester United’s pre-season has not been going according to plan. United have won only one of the four games played and that was in an extended penalty shootout. United have drawn two and lost one so far. They have offered very little hope in attack, scoring three goals and conceding five.

Of their new signings, only Lee Grant has been extensively involved and he has minimal chances of being involved in the upcoming season. Diego Dalot is injured and hence was not involved. Fred, part of the Brazil squad that was involved in the World Cup, joined the team only recently and played 20 minutes against Liverpool.

Of the rest of the United players involved in the World Cup, David De Gea and Nemanja Matic have joined up with the team at the United States, but the Serbian is injured. None of the many rumoured transfer targets have joined the United squad yet, and the Red Devils’ pre-season tour of the United States pretty much looks in shambles. Mourinho, with his frown growing larger with every passing day, can be forgiven for being a little cranky. 

Manchester United face Real Madrid in their next pre-season game, and unless Mourinho makes a few changes in the team and the playing style, Manchester United could be in deep waters again. Since he is tied up with a thin squad and does not have too many options, here are five steps he could take to ensure United have a chance to end their US tour on a positive note.

#5 Stick with Luke Shaw

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
Mourinho must seriously consider Luke Shaw for the Left Back role

United do not have anyone better in the pre-season squad, and by the looks of their transfer business so far, no one better will be joining the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. That leaves the Special One with only Ashley Young and Luke Shaw for that left back position.

Shaw has shown promise in the pre-season and can play both as a wing back in a 3-5-2 and as the left back in a 4-4-2. Mourinho should stick with Shaw and provide some familiarity in the United defense. Shaw has been defensively strong so far, while being stable in attack as well. If he regains his confidence, it would do Manchester United a lot of good in the 2018/19 season and who knows, he might finally come good. As such, it is in Mourinho’s best interest that he invest his time and energy on Luke Shaw.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Contact Us Advertise with Us