5 changes Ralf Rangnick has already implemented at Manchester United

Manchester United have got off to a decent start under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The German coach took charge of the team in last week's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. He then sent out a young, experimental lineup against the Young Boys in midweek.

The youngsters didn't disappoint and were able to come away with a 1-1 draw. The big stars were brought back as the Red Devils traveled to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Saturday. It turned out to be a battle more fierce than Ralf Rangnick would have expected.

But thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, they were able to pocket three very valuable points. Manchester United have moved up to fifth in the Premier League table. It is much too early to gauge Ralf Rangnick's impact at Manchester United.

The former RB Leipzig manager has his own philosophy and style of play and it will take some time before this United side get accustomed to that. But Rangnick has already made a number of key decisions since taking over at Manchester United.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five changes Ralf Rangnick has already implemented at Manchester United.

#5 Fresh roles for Scott McTominay and Fred

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Ralf Rangnick uses a high backline and that is something that has greatly helped Manchester United in their past three games. United's backline is used to being pegged back in their own half and this in turn forces the defensive midfielders to cover too much lateral space.

However, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof maintaining a high backline, Fred and McTominay are more involved in and around the final third. While McTominay has turned in a couple of impressive performances, it is Fred who seems to be on his way to becoming a very important cog in the side.

The Brazilian midfielder's ability to beat a man is proving to be very handy for Manchester United. He scored Manchester United's winning goal against Crystal Palace. He was also heavily involved in the build-up play against Norwich City.

While Fred's doggedness is much talked about, the style of play that Manchester United were using under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't help bring out Fred's other strengths. Ralf Rangnick seems to know how to use that same double midfield pivot, also known as McFred, much better.

UtdArena @utdarena Fred:



58 passes completed (91%)

11 duels won (92%)

6 recoveries

4 tackles won



McTominay:



44 passes completed (88%)

7 duels won (70%)

7 recoveries

6 long balls completed



They were both good today. Fred:58 passes completed (91%)11 duels won (92%)6 recoveries4 tackles wonMcTominay:44 passes completed (88%)7 duels won (70%)7 recoveries6 long balls completedThey were both good today.

#4 Manchester United full-backs start higher up under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

While this was pretty much part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's early plans, there were plenty more variables involved. Under Jose Mourinho, the United squad had become next to dysfunctional and imbalanced.

In order to gain defensive solidity, Solskjaer had to end up relying on the tackling ability of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in addition to his centre-backs. Wan-Bissaka is not particularly good in attack but he can put a shift in at the back.

Under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United's full-backs start higher up the pitch. Of course, this is a byproduct of United holding a high line altogether. But in Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 system, the full-backs are the ones who primarily provide the width.

As a result, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles, who are capable of whipping in fantastic crosses, have been starting for Manchester United. They've also been doing a very good job.

Football Insights @Fball_Insights_ Here was the general shape of Manchester United in possession.



2 CBs & 2 DMs provide the base with the width usually coming from the full backs (Telles is inside here). Two centre forwards and two narrow wingers/no.10s Here was the general shape of Manchester United in possession. 2 CBs & 2 DMs provide the base with the width usually coming from the full backs (Telles is inside here). Two centre forwards and two narrow wingers/no.10s https://t.co/4b59qREog7

