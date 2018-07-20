5 Club Legends Who Left in the 2018 Summer Transfer Window

Hrishabh Chandra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.89K // 20 Jul 2018, 16:46 IST

The summer transfer window can be contrasting for football fans. For some, it brings the fear of losing their best player to a rival, whereas for others it brings a wave of optimism of signing a new superstar who could boost their club's fortunes.

And the one thing constant in these two months is the transfer rumours mill. We hear all sorts of imaginary gossip which is really hard to believe. It proves to be a good source of entertainments as it keeps us engrossed in football talk while there is no action on the field.

But among these rumours are some actual stories which turned out to be true this summer as some of the biggest names of football announced an end to their association with the clubs where they enhanced their reputation. Let's have a look of some of these legends.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus announced Cristiano Ronaldo's capture after the World Cup

Fans had been accustomed to rumours circulating about Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid as soon as every season came to and but, to their relief, he stayed. But this summer, Ronaldo's illustrious Real Madrid career came to an end as Juventus announced that the Portuguese superstar had agreed to a 4-year deal with them.

During his 9-year stay at Madrid, Ronaldo won 15 major trophies, including an impressive four Champions League titles. He was already a star when he left Manchester United for a world record fee but he cemented his status as one of the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) at Real where he added four more Ballon d'Or trophies to take his total to five.

In addition to that, he also won three European Golden shoes while playing for Real. On the international front, he played a huge role for Portugal as they won their first major international trophy in the form of Euro 2016.

He departs Madrid as their all-time record goalscorer and Real will surely miss his goalscoring prowess and winning mentality in the coming seasons. Moreover, commanding a transfer fee of more than €100m is no ordinary feat as he continues to defy all logic at an age when most of the players begin planning their retirement.

Finally, Juventus can dream of winning the Champions League this time as Ronaldo had been a major obstacle for them in the past few seasons where they were knocked out by Real Madrid in this competition.

