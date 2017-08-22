5 clubs Barcelona have angered with their transfer negotiations this summer

by Rohith Nair 22 Aug 2017

PSG dealt Barcelona a sucker punch by signing Neymar

Suffice it to say that Barcelona are in deep trouble as their season kicked off this weekend. With 10 days to go before the transfer window shuts, they still do not have a squad that can be considered as title contenders.

The loss of Neymar for a world record €222m came as a cruel shock to the board and they are yet to tie down Lionel Messi to a new contract. The Argentine's current deal expires next summer, effectively making him a free agent in January when he can sign a pre-contract with any other club.

As the Catalan club scurried to replace players and replenish the squad, they have gone about it the wrong way and burned bridges with other clubs in Europe in the process, angering them enough for clubs to reject their bids outright.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu faces backlash from the fans and he is effectively trying to buy more sand for his hourglass with no club willing to sell him any.

Here are five clubs he has angered with their transfer business - or the lack of it.

1) Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona wanted to sign Marco Verratti from PSG

The Ligue 1 giants have been bankrolled by Qatar and have made a number of big-money signings over the past few years to force other clubs in France to reconsider their own existence in the face of such a financial beast.

However, nobody expected them to break the world record transfer fee. Scratch that, it was shattered and the money used to buy the player that was supposed to be Barcelona's future.

But why did they go for such a move in the first place? A series of unfortunate events that eventually culminated in the Brazilian forcing the switch.

One such event was the Camp Nou club's pursuit of Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder, who was also badly advised by his agent, looked like he wanted out of Paris and Barcelona wanted him to force through a £100m move.

PSG quickly came out and said Barcelona should stop wasting their time with Verratti even publicly stating he was happy to stay. Why wouldn't he knowing the club's plan to lure Neymar?

Less than a month later, Neymar was his new teammate and Barcelona looked like the other side of the tracks nobody dared wander to.