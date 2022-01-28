5 clubs who have played the most long balls in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has seen more and more teams play direct football. A lot of the big clubs try to build from the back and orchestrate play through their opponents. However, not everybody can do this and some teams prefer hitting a long ball that will directly neutralize their opponent.

The Premier League has seen a surge in long balls this season

The style of football used in the Championship and the Premier League is very different. The Championship is far more direct while the English top-flight is a little more technical.

Regardless, it is no surprise that the newly promoted teams generally opt to use the element of a long ball to thwart their opponents. Moreover, their teams have been formed to facilitate that particular style of play. Yet it is not the easiest brand of football to produce.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs that have hit the most long balls in the Premier League this season.

#5 Crystal Palace (1271)

Crystal Palace have used almost every trick in the bag to defeat their opponents this season. Patrick Vieira, who took hold of the South London club in the summer, instilled young blood into the squad. He has used the experienced bunch of players wisely too.

Players like Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Tyrick Mitchell have been the players to watch out for. But centre-backs Joachim Anderson and Marc Guehi are not far behind. The young defensive pair may not excel in playing the ball out from the back but their long-range passing has been exquisite.

It also helps that they have burly centre-forwards like Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew to play the ball to. The strike trio, although rarely ever play together, know how to protect the ball and hold up play until the rest of the pack join them. Because of their capabilities, Palace have managed 1271 long balls in 22 games this season.

Although they do not prefer to play directly to the striker, Vieira encourages his side at times to use this approach. The Eagles have often used this method successfully against teams that press them and hold a high defensive line.

#4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (1289)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shifted from their pragmatic style of playing to a more eye-catching brand of football this season. New manager Bruno Lage has made certain tweaks to the 3-4-3 formation, which has seen Wolves function much more freely in the attacking phase of the game. They excel in possession and without it too.

They have also started to lessen their dependency on striker Raul Jimenez and operate more through their wingers. It bodes well for the Midlands club that they have several high-flying wingers who are always willing to run hard-yards and play beyond the last man.

Players like Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao, and Hwang Hee-Chan are always ready to beat their opponent in a foot race. To facilitate them, players like Conor Coady, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves often play the long ball to directly catch the opponent out. This has led to the Molineux club attempting 1289 long balls in 21 games this term.

Wolves know their strengths very well and the long ball is certainly one which they use effectively.

