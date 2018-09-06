5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14.53K // 06 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid have won the last 3 consecutive editions of the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League, Europe's elite competition is set to resume this month as we prepare to watch our favorite teams go head-to-head in the prestigious tournament once again. The competition promises to be an interesting one this season, with recent developments suggesting nothing but entertainment and great intensity.

Spanish giants Real Madrid claimed the coveted trophy last term with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the final, becoming the first side to win the tournament in three consecutive seasons and they will be keen to continue with their European dominance this season.

However, their reign on the European throne could come to an end this term, with other clubs also coming with rigid determination to claim the Champions League during the campaign. Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 5 teams that could overtake Los Blancos in the European race during this season:

#5 Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga giants are one of the elite outfits in the European competition

Considering Real Madrid's performances in the UEFA Champions League for the past few years, only a handful of clubs could stand a chance of stopping them in the competition. However, Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich remain one of the few outfits that could really hinder them from winning the trophy for a fourth consecutive time this season.

The Bavarians have been one of the elite performers in the European tournament for the past few years, typically reaching the semifinals of the competition during the previous edition and the quarterfinals during the preceding one.

The German champions have proved to be at the same level with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid with their consistent performances in the competition and they pose a serious threat to Los Blancos' hopes of winning the tournament again this season.

1 / 5 NEXT