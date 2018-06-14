5 Clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo can move to

5 Clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo can move to from Real Madrid. At 33 and having achieved all that he can at Real, he may move now.

Ronaldo celebrating his 5th Champions League (4th with Real Madrid)

4 Ballon d'Ors. 4 Champions League titles. 2 La Liga titles. Real Madrid's all-time leading goal scorer. 3 FIFA Club World Cups.

Surely Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved everything possible in his nine years at the Bernabeu. At 33 the time might be ripe to move on to another challenge. Soon after winning the Champions League final, Ronaldo himself came out and said: "In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side." "It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more."

Recent media reports in Spain have also suggested that club president Florentino Perez is willing to let go of his superstar go for a reasonable sum of money. In Ronaldo's case, 'reasonable' could still be a world record breaking transfer.

So let's look at 5 possible destinations for the Portuguese superstar.

#5 Chelsea

Hazard for Ronaldo?

This could be an interesting one. Chelsea have no Champions League football to offer but Ronaldo has claimed this trophy for the last 3 years so perhaps that will not be a deterring factor. The Blues need a revamp of their forward line with Alvaro Morata not firing as expected and the management not having much faith in Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi.

Los Blancos have been pursuing Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard for quite some time now. So perhaps a swap deal could be in the offering. Stamford Bridge might not be Ronaldo's preferred destination in England with his desire to return to Manchester United. But with Romelu Lukaku already leading the line, where would they fit Ronaldo?

Chlesea need a talisman and could be happy to build their team around Ronaldo.