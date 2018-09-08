5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Utkarsh Garg

Pogba on the move?

After the explosive comments recently made by Paul Pogba that he can not say certain things publically for the fear of getting fined by the club, the media has gone absolutely berzerk. Speculations have been doing the rounds in tabloids that this may very well be the very last season for the World-Cup winning midfielder in a United uniform.

Some have even gone so far as to claim that the Frenchman has been holding out for a move to another club in the upcoming January Transfer Market. The World-Cup winning midfield maestro, once the most expensive player in the world, is apparently not happy with the style of play at Manchester United, as well as the lack of desire shown by his team-mates in crunch situations as was the case when United lost embarrassingly to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The constant rants by Mourinho and the Portuguese habit of washing dirty linen in the public eye have certainly hurt his reputation. Of late his off-field antics have generated more publicity than his displays in a United t-shirt. Pogba has been continuously singled out by football pundits and some of the United greats, with many of them disapproving of the occasional on-off tendency of the Frenchman while on the field. Paul Scholes has even gone so far as to say that he looks disinterested while playing for the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho -- to his credit -- has tried to diffuse the situation by publicly supporting his playmaker and trying to placate Pogba. He even handed him the captain's armband in the absence of club captain Antonio Valencia. How much of this has satisfied Pogba is unknown, as he still looks to jump the sinking ship should an opportunity arise.

This might very well just be a ploy by the Frenchman to end a pay parity between him and the club's highest-paid player - Alexis Sanchez who reportedly earns close to £450,000 per week. However, the news of Pogba ready to leave United has reached the ears of some of the world's wealthiest clubs and they would definitely be prepared to pounce on the opportunity should such a situation is to arise. Even United have looked for replacements should their most prized-possession leave the turf of Old Trafford - once again.

Here are the clubs with the capability of signing the former Juventus star:

#5 Manchester City

Pep is a big fan of the French sensation

This seems like to be the unlikeliest of scenarios, that United would sell their star player only to bolster their cross-town rivals. But the one thing that we have learned in recent times is that anyone can buy any player should they be willing to pay the right amount.

Ed Woodward, unlike his predecessor David Gill, is not a die-hard football fan but is a shrewd businessman, and given his recent antics he would not be the one to cower from fan pressure should he get good value for his player.

On the other side of the pitch, Pep Guardiola remains a big fan of the Frenchman and has even dared to put in an inquiry regarding the availability of their bitter city rival's star midfielder. Although it would be a miracle to convince their rivals, should they pull off this transfer then they will certainly become the hot-spot destination.

This will also be a sucker punch for the remaining Premier League and will certainly be a statement signing for City should they land the world-cup winning midfielder, as they recently lost the race to sign Sanchez and Fred (to United) and Jorginho (to Chelsea). It would finally be cold revenge for the Blue half of Manchester.

1 / 5 NEXT