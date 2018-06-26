5 clubs whose players have rocked the 2018 World Cup

The best players from these 5 clubs have been stand-out performers in the World Cup as well. No surprises here.

Shyam Kamal 26 Jun 2018

The club with the best representation at the World Cup?

As we near the end of the group stages of the 2018 World Cup, the gap between the favourites and the underdogs still doesn't look as big as it was expected before the start. The reason is that national teams are pooled from the different clubs we are used to, and players who didn't seem as comfortable in the club set-up suddenly look lethal here.

In addition to that, players who have dazzled for their clubs this season have gone on to replicate their form for the national team, while others haven't been able to. A few more have gone from the thick of the action to warming the bench, not quite high on the pecking order when it comes to national duties.

Here's a look at 5 clubs whose players have taken the World Cup by storm:

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

The premium Spurs forwards have been clinical so far

Remember when the former Arsenal defender, Tony Adams said that England are not going to win the World Cup because of Tottenham players? A certain striker whose name is close to a natural calamity would beg to differ.

The attacking force of the club have all carried over their form into the tournament - Harry Kane leads the Golden Boot race with 5 goals to his name; Eriksen has been involved in both of his side's goals, an assist and scoring a banger; Son Heung-Min's goal against Mexico in the dying moments is the reason South Korea still have a little hope of making it through.

While Alli has not had the same success, Dier and Dembele have not been preferred in their respected squads. The defence too has been stellar - Vertonghen and Alderweireld (since he is still a Tottenham player) have been the backbone of the Belgium defence, while Trippier's crosses are the closest thing to creativity from England.

Hugo Lloris too has been his usual slightly-shaky-but-ultimately-good self, leading the French team and will have to deal with teammate Eriksen in the final group stage game. None of the players have been clear disappointments, which is always a good sign.