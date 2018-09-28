5 concerning stats about AC Milan so far in the Serie A

Empoli v AC Milan - Serie A

AC Milan's draw against Empoli yesterday night was the third in a row for the club in the Serie A. After 5 games, some concerning stats and negative records can be tracked down regarding AC Milan's recent performances.

#1 Milan have failed to keep their net intact in the last 11 league games: the worst performance among the Serie A teams

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan has failed to maintain a clean sheet in the last 11 league games. The last time the Rossoneri managed not to concede was against Napoli at San Siro last April.

Per the Italian paper, this is the worst performance among the current 20 teams of the Serie A.

#2 Milan have conceded 8 goals so far: The 7 of them in the second half

Gattuso's men seem to lose intensity as the game progresses. As a matter of fact, Donnarumma has conceded 7 goals in the second half and only 1 in the first so far in the season.

Napoli completed their comeback against Milan in the second half, while Empoli and Atalanta managed to take one point from their encounter with the Rossoneri.

#3 Milan have 6 points after 5 games: Last year, the Rossoneri had 12

Even though Vincenzo Montella would be sacked by November, last season for AC Milan started great. The club managed to collect 12 points from 15 available after the first 5 league games (3 wins and one heavy defeat to Lazio).

Nevertheless, their last year crisis was brought to the surface after the 5 first games and led to the departure of Montella.

This year, Milan managed to get only half the points with 3 draws, 1 win, and 1 defeat.

#4 Milan are the only team to have scored during the first 15 minutes only to surrender their lead later

The Rossoneri have managed to get a very early goal advantage three times so far in the season but they failed to maintain it until the end. In fact, Milan got the lead against Napoli in the 15th minute but they ended up leaving the San Paolo with zero points.

Against Atalanta, Higuain scored only in the 2nd minute but the visitors managed to draw with a late goal. Yesterday, Milan took the advantage in the 10th minute but Empoli equalized.

#5 Milan's 6 points total so far is the second-worst performance since 2000. It equalled the 2007-8 and 2012-13 starts

Since 2000, Milan's worst point collection after the first 5 league games was 5 in 2013-14 and 2011-2012 seasons. With 6 points so far in the Serie A, the Rossoneri matched their second-worst performance in the 21st century. Except for the current season, Milan had only 6 points after the first 5 Serie A games in the 2007-8 and 2012-13 campaigns.