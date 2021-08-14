5 concerns for Barcelona ahead of the La Liga season (2021-22)

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have already fallen out of Europe's elite and are in a financial breakdown over the past few seasons. The Catalans managed to win just a single trophy last term and were nowhere near the La Liga title the previous season as well.

Barcelona have several concerns ahead of their La Liga campaign

With a new board in place, the future is uncertain for the Barcelona faithful. Their problems just do not end with a lack of silverware and the recent departure of Lionel Messi.

The Catalans have a barrage of on-field and off-field problems to address. Without further ado, let's dive right into the possible concerns for Barcelona ahead of the new season.

#5 Uncertainty over Ter Stegen hitting peak form

Ter Stegen is returning from an injury

Barcelona's no.1 shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been facing problems dealing with his knee for a couple of seasons now. The German goalkeeper went into a preventive surgery after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 semi-final. However, the surgery was never enough as Ter Stegen's uneasiness resurfaced at the end of the 2020-21 season as well.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper has now undergone additional knee surgery and will take at least two months to regain full match fitness. The unavailability of Ter Stegen puts Barcelona into a spot of bother.

The German was not up to the mark in the previous season with just 11 clean sheets in La Liga in 2020-21. Notably, Ter Stegen had 16 and 14 clean sheets to his name in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 La Liga seasons respectively.

There is a possibility that his knee problem will result in a long-term downfall in Ter Stegen's overall form in goal.

Barcelona will now be hopeful that Neto steps up between the sticks in La Liga along with Inaki Pena. Ter Stegen's return to form and regular match fitness is paramount for Barcelona. Especially since there have been reports of Pena looking for a new club through super agent Jorge Mendes.

If the third-choice custodian does leave, Barcelona will be thin in terms of resources between the sticks and will hope Ter Stegen can reclaim his best form.

#4 Inexperienced centre backs

Eric Garcia has returned to Barcelona.

Gerard Pique's regular injury concerns, along with the complete lack of form of Samuel Umtiti, have not helped Barcelona's cause for being a defensively resilient side. The Catalans conceded the highest number of goals (38) among the top five teams in La Liga in the previous season.

The club have brought in the likes of Eric Garcia, promoted Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza in hopes of combating the issues surrounding the central defense.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning on @OscarMingueza by the Club's medical services have confirmed a left biceps femoris injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/1s7AdHgEIy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 10, 2021

The trio have been pegged to solve the defensive crisis at Barcelona but they also lack experience in terms of playing in La Liga. They have an average age of 21.33 and none of them have been used as first-choice centre-backs at any top division club so far, including in La Liga.

The new centre-backs have a lot of potential but crunch games in the Champions League and La Liga matches against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will prove demanding.

It remains to be seen if the young central defenders at Barcelona are ready for the challenge that awaits them in the upcoming La Liga season.

