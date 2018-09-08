5 Most controversial figures to ever play in the Premier League

Altercations and controversies in the EPL

Over the past few decades, the Premier League has been the greatest advert of entertaining, thrilling football across the globe. Unlike Spain, Italy, Germany and France, the league always has several teams vying for the perch which makes each game as fascinating as the other.

The quality of football has been par excellence with the pace and frenetic nature of the Premier League not being matched by any league on the planet. Despite all the pretty, eye-catching football on the pitch, there have been a few ‘ugly’ incidents which have reared its head over the years.

While these incidents haven’t completely taken the sheen off the Premier League’s great achievements, they have been a blemish on an otherwise spotless past.

Through the course of this article, we would look at five of the most controversial players to have graced the Premier League. Though the players shone with their clubs, they also made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

#5 Eric Cantona

The Frenchman was one of the most gifted footballers to have graced the Theatre of Dreams. Whenever one talks of Cantona, one is instantly reminded of his delightful chip against Sunderland in 1996. However, a year earlier, Cantona had gotten himself on all the front pages for the wrong reason.

In a game against Crystal Palace in 1995, Cantona infamously ‘kung-fu’ kicked a spectator in the crowd. Cantona had received his marching orders for the day and was continuingly being abused by the said fan. However, Cantona’s reaction was way over the top and it earned him a lengthy ban.

For all his ability on the football field, Cantona had a temper on him. Though Cantona was duely immortalized for his genius on the pitch, this act surely went down as one of the most controversial acts ever.

