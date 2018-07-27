5 controversial signings made by Barcelona in recent years

Barcelona have been involved in several controversial transfers in recent years

Controversial transfers are something that has been associated several times in recent years with Barcelona and their recent acquisition of Malcom from Bordeaux under the nose of AS Roma adds one more to this list.

The Catalan club even received a transfer ban for two windows in 2015 although it was not related to transfers of senior players. In this case, they were found guilty of breaching FIFA’s rules concerning the transfer of players aged under 18.

When it comes to transfers of first-team players, they’ve faced the wrath of several clubs from across Europe for varied reasons. In some instances, their players, members of the management and former players openly vouching for a star from another club to join them has drawn the ire of other fan bases.

On that note, take a look at five signings made by Barcelona in the last five years that has been the subject of intense debate.

#5. Malcom

We begin with the most recent one - the transfer of Malcom from Bordeaux for a reported transfer fee of €41 million plus an additional €1 million in bonuses.

The Brazilian was on the shortlist of several top European clubs after a breakthrough season during which he scored 12 goals and assisted 7 more in 35 league games.

Inter Milan were heavily linked with the player followed by Everton, but before a move to either club could materialise, Roma agreed on a fee with Bordeaux for Malcom on July 23.

The player was due to fly to Rome the same night for his medical and the Roma fans were waiting in numbers at the airport to greet their new player. However, in the Eleventh hour, there was a twist in the tale.

Barcelona entered the fray and offered Bordeaux more than the fee that was agreed with Roma. As a result, Bordeaux stopped the player from flying out to Rome and he instead, traveled to Barcelona and completed his move.

This didn't go down well with Roma and the club’s sporting director, Monchi, stated that they would consider taking legal action against Bordeaux.

Barcelona, on the other hand, apologised to Roma but they rejected it and stated that Barcelona were ‘unethical and immoral’.

“Barcelona apologised about their actions and how they did things, I don't accept the apology at all. The only way I'll accept Barca's apology is if they send the player to us, and that's not going to happen. Maybe, as a goodwill gesture, the very least they could do is send us Messi.”

