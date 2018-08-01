Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.35K   //    01 Aug 2018, 08:21 IST

General Views of Old Trafford home of Manchester United
Manchester United have made costly errors since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

Manchester United Football club has never been the same since their legendary former manager retired in 2013. Having been the benchmark for Premier League consistency under Ferguson, the club has struggled for an identity since the Scot retired.

The modern Manchester United is a business behemoth, rated as the 2nd most valuable sports club in the world by Forbes magazine. They have millions of twitter followers and facebook likes. Their modern-day superstars such as the affable "JLingz" and the recent World Cup winner, Paul Pogba enthral people on social media with their sheer enjoyment of life.

However, the trophies and goals seem to have dried up. Managers have ranged from the haunted (David Moyes) to the philosophical (Van Gaal) to the pragmatic (Mourinho), but somehow the club has failed to shine on the field. Money has been spent in truckloads, superstars have been signed, but none of it has succeeded in igniting the old Manchester United back to life.

Many would argue that the crazy scattergun spending, at least till Jose Mourinho became the manager, is partly responsible for the mess created at United. In this article, we look at 5 of the costliest errors, after Sir Alex's retirement, that have led to United falling behind their rivals, not only in the Premier League, but also to the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

#1 Allowing David Gill to leave at the same time as Sir Alex

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
David Gill's departure in the same season as Ferguson was a blunder

Sir Alex Ferguson was the heart of Manchester United football club for 26 long years. His influence at all levels of the club was immense. The "Sir Alex Ferguson" stand at Old Trafford is a testament to his contribution. But we tend to forget another man, who served as Ferguson’s friend and confidant in the second half of Ferguson’s career.

David Gill - the erstwhile CEO of Manchester United with the experience of doing deals across Europe and with the network that a club of the stature of United deserved. Together, Gill and Ferguson planned and executed United’s football strategy over the years. Ferguson himself said that he and David Gill shared a relationship of equals. 

Ferguson decided to retire at the end of the 2013 season. The first grave error from the club was to not convince David Gill to stay. It resulted in a sudden change at the club at both the football and the business level. United went from the experience of Ferguson and Gill to relative novices in David Moyes and Ed Woodward.

The club went for a sudden revolution when a gradual evolution was the need of the hour. The result: unentertaining football, and a colourful, yet ineffective transfer strategy (documented satirically here) which promised Bale and Ronaldo but delivered Fellaini.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Wayne Rooney Toni Kroos
Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Football nut who has religiously followed European club football and international football over the last 15 years. Want to see India qualify for World Cup in lifetime. Part-time cricket fan, who yearns for the good old years of 2001 - 2007 when the Indian Cricket team did well in tests abroad. When Sanjay Bangar and Rahul Dravid opened the batting in England or when Akash Chopra and Viru dovetailed in Australia. Ex blogger (Senior Contributor) with GMS.
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United regretted letting go
RELATED STORY
5 biggest managerial mistakes
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 possible signings for Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018: 5 Players whom Manchester United should buy to...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United signings that would have never...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who became better after leaving Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid...
RELATED STORY
What if: Cristiano Ronaldo never left Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us