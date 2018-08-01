5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

Abhinav Pandey
01 Aug 2018, 08:21 IST

Manchester United have made costly errors since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

Manchester United Football club has never been the same since their legendary former manager retired in 2013. Having been the benchmark for Premier League consistency under Ferguson, the club has struggled for an identity since the Scot retired.

The modern Manchester United is a business behemoth, rated as the 2nd most valuable sports club in the world by Forbes magazine. They have millions of twitter followers and facebook likes. Their modern-day superstars such as the affable "JLingz" and the recent World Cup winner, Paul Pogba enthral people on social media with their sheer enjoyment of life.

However, the trophies and goals seem to have dried up. Managers have ranged from the haunted (David Moyes) to the philosophical (Van Gaal) to the pragmatic (Mourinho), but somehow the club has failed to shine on the field. Money has been spent in truckloads, superstars have been signed, but none of it has succeeded in igniting the old Manchester United back to life.

Many would argue that the crazy scattergun spending, at least till Jose Mourinho became the manager, is partly responsible for the mess created at United. In this article, we look at 5 of the costliest errors, after Sir Alex's retirement, that have led to United falling behind their rivals, not only in the Premier League, but also to the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

#1 Allowing David Gill to leave at the same time as Sir Alex

David Gill's departure in the same season as Ferguson was a blunder

Sir Alex Ferguson was the heart of Manchester United football club for 26 long years. His influence at all levels of the club was immense. The "Sir Alex Ferguson" stand at Old Trafford is a testament to his contribution. But we tend to forget another man, who served as Ferguson’s friend and confidant in the second half of Ferguson’s career.

David Gill - the erstwhile CEO of Manchester United with the experience of doing deals across Europe and with the network that a club of the stature of United deserved. Together, Gill and Ferguson planned and executed United’s football strategy over the years. Ferguson himself said that he and David Gill shared a relationship of equals.

Ferguson decided to retire at the end of the 2013 season. The first grave error from the club was to not convince David Gill to stay. It resulted in a sudden change at the club at both the football and the business level. United went from the experience of Ferguson and Gill to relative novices in David Moyes and Ed Woodward.

The club went for a sudden revolution when a gradual evolution was the need of the hour. The result: unentertaining football, and a colourful, yet ineffective transfer strategy (documented satirically here) which promised Bale and Ronaldo but delivered Fellaini.

