5 countries with the most Ballon d'Or wins

Winning the Ballon d'Or is a dream for every footballer. It's the biggest and most prestigious individual honour in football and winning it is the pinnacle of success for any player.

It signifies not only individual excellence but also the recognition of one's exceptional contribution to the sport. The award symbolizes a player's ability to rise above his peers, to deliver outstanding performances consistently and to leave an indelible mark on the footballing world.

It's a testament to their skill, athleticism and commitment to the game and it helps cement their place in the annals of football history and define their legacy. On that note, it would be interesting to see what nation has produced the most Ballon d'Or winners and how many times the award has returned to them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five countries with the most Ballon d'Or wins.

#5 Germany - 7 Ballon d'Or wins

Gerd Muller is one of the greatest strikers of all time (photo cred: Bayern Munich.com)

German players have won seven Ballon d'Or awards in total. Germany has produced five players who have won the coveted trophy.

Legendary figures like Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge exemplify the country's footballing excellence, each claiming the honour twice during their illustrious careers.

More recently, the likes of Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthäus and Matthias Sammer have added to Germany's Ballon d'Or legacy, illustrating the nation's consistent ability to produce top-tier talent.,

#4 France - 7 Ballon d'Or wins

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander

France has seven Ballon d'Or awards shared among five players. France has produced a wonderful lineage of footballing talent throughout history.

The legendary Michel Platini stands out, having won the award thrice in the 1980s, thereby cementing his status as one of the sport's all-time greats. Other French recipients of the Ballon d'Or are Raymond Kopa, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema.

Benzema won the award last year by virtue of his stellar performances for Real Madrid across La Liga and the Champions League.

#3 Netherlands - 7 Ballon d'Or wins

John Cruyff (far right) with the Ballon d'Or

The Netherlands are one of the most influential footballing nations in the history of the beautiful game. They have produced some of the most outstanding technicians the sport has ever seen. The Netherlands has won seven Ballon d'Or awards split between three players.

The legendary Johan Cruyff, one of football's most iconic figures, received the award three times during his illustrious career.

In addition to Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit have also secured the prestigious accolade, further highlighting the nation's footballing pedigree.

#2 Portugal - 7 Ballon d'Or wins

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

Portugal is one of the modern footballing powerhouses of Europe. Portugal has produced three players who have gone on to win the Ballon d'Or. Eusebio, Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo are the three Portugal players to have taken home the prestigious award.

Eusebio and Figo have won the award once each. Ronaldo is the second in the list of footballers with the most Ballon d'Or wins. The former Real Madrid man has won five Ballon d'Or awards in his illustrious career.

#1 Argentina - 7 Ballon d'Or wins

Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

It's all Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and his Ballon d'Or trophy haul reflects his incredible achievements in the game. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times.

Diego Maradona is another Argentinian who is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. However, he has never won the Ballon d'Or as he was ineligible for the award. This is because the Ballon d'Or did not consider non-European footballers until 1995.

Messi is widely tipped to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or today (October 30) after firing Argentina to World Cup glory last year.