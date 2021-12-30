5 countries with the most match wins in FIFA World Cup history

The FIFA World Cup is a quadrennial tournament contested by the best nations from across the globe.

During the near 100-year history of the FIFA World Cup, 80 different teams have graced the competition. However, only eight teams have emerged victorious in 21 previous editions of the FIFA World Cup, with six of them doing so multiple times.

With the 2022 edition of the competition less than a year away, here's a look at five teams with the most match wins in the FIFA World Cup:

#5 France (two-time FIFA World Cup winners) - 34 matches won

France vs Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

France are one of three teams to have won exactly two FIFA World Cup titles. Les Bleus joined Uruguay and Argentina by triumphing in the 2018 edition of the competition.

They beat first-time finalists Croatia 4-2 in a riveting game to win the World Cup for the second time, exactly twenty years after winning their first. Les Bleus have made 15 appearances in the competition, having made their debut in 1930.

Since 1998, the two-time winners have been regulars at the World Cup. Just like that year, they won six of their seven games in 2018 en route to winning the competition.

#4 Argentina (two-time FIFA World Cup winners) - 43 matches won

Argentina vs Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Like France, Argentina are also two-time winners of the FIFA World Cup, winning the competition in 1978 and 1986.

La Albiceleste have appeared in 17 previous editions of the World Cup. They were runner-up to Uruguay in the very first edition of the competition, where their only loss in five games came in the final.

Almost five decades later, Argentina won five of their seven games to become the sixth different team to win the World Cup. Eight years later, they won six of their seven games to emerge victorious at the tournament for the second time.

Argentina have been FIFA World Cup regulars since failing to qualify for the 1970 edition of the competition. In their last appearance in 2018, they won only one of their four games, losing to eventual champions France in the Round of 16. Four years ago, they made the final, losing to Germany.

La Albiceleste, along with Brazil, are the two South American teams to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar