5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's best teammates at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has teamed up with some world-class players at Manchester United and enjoyed a massively successful stint at Old Trafford.

It was at Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo grew into one of the best footballers on the planet. Sir Alex Ferguson signed the Portuguese as the most expensive teenager at the time from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2003.

He was given the storied number 7 shirt previously worn by the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham and he went on to immortalize its legacy over the course of his stay at Manchester United.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title, one FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to the FIFA Club World Cup over the course of his six-year stay in Manchester. It was, in no short part, thanks to some world-class players who lined up alongside him.

Today, we take a look at five of Cristiano Ronaldo's best teammates at Manchester United.

#5 Gary Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville

Gary Neville belongs to a breed of footballers we're starting to see very little off these days. A one-club player who rose through the ranks at Manchester United and went on to enjoy a hugely successful stint before hanging up his boots, what Neville lacked in natural talent, he made up for with his hard work and grit.

Gary Neville held it down on the right-flank for Sir Alex Ferguson's men and enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Ronaldo. In his earlier days, Cristiano Ronaldo was deployed on the right-wing a lot. Neville's tenacity enabled the Portuguese to attack with abandon and cut-in and wreak havoc in more central areas.

Neville also captained Manchester United during Ronaldo's days at Manchester United and both have won several titles together.

#4 Nani

Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani started their professional football careers in similar fashion. Nani started turning heads at Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United signed him in 2007. Nani's style of play was almost identical to that of Cristiano Ronaldo's.

Their slick brand of football that was riddled with tricks, flicks and absolute scorchers from range soon became a menace for the Premier League defenders. In their first season together at Manchester United, the compatriots won the UEFA Champions League title.

Nani and Ronaldo combined to score 14 goals during the two years they spent together at Manchester United. The Red Devils were a whole different proposition with two skilful players operating on either flank and they won the Premier League in both the seasons they played together for the Old Trafford outfit.

