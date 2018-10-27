5 current Liverpool players with brothers who are footballers

Naveen Ravi Joseph FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 687 // 27 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra is Gini's half-brother

Former Liverpool player Kolo Toure has a brother, Yaya Toure, who was even more famous and a lesser-known brother, Ibrahim Touré. While Kolo was famous, there are forgotten Reds like Philipp Degen who has a twin brother David Degen.

The current Liverpool team also has players with brothers who are professional footballers. It goes without saying that playing for a club of Liverpool’s stature thrusts any footballer into the limelight and gives them instant fame. So, while the current Liverpool stars bask in fame and glory, spare a thought for their lesser know brothers.

The brother of one Liverpool player was recently nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award for which Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn and Herbie Kane were also in contention. Barring this particular player, the other brothers in question may never have the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum, Giliano Wijnaldum and Rajiv van La Parra

Gini and Giliano faced each other during their Eredivisie days

Gini Wijnaldum has one brother and a half brother. His brother, Giliano Wijnaldum, is almost two years younger to him and his half-brother, Rajiv van La Parra, is a year younger to Gini.

Like Gini, Giliano also spent some years of his youth career with Sparta Rotterdam. However, while Gini moved to Feyenoord, Giliano moved to AZ Alkmaar. While Gini had a fantastic stint in the Eredivisie playing for Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, Giliano jumped from one club to another without cementing his place in any side. He returned to Sparta Rotterdam in the summer.

Gini’s half-brother, Rajiv van La Parra, is more famous that Giliano as he plays for Premier League side Huddersfield Town. When Gini was 10-years-old, he travelled to Feyenoord to play a match and it was here that he met Rajiv for the first time.

“Growing up I was with the side of my mother, and my grandmother, and not a lot with the family of my father, so that is why we didn’t see each other, I knew I had another brother, but I never saw him until that moment. I never saw pictures because at that time you didn’t have the internet or social media. There was no Instagram or Facebook or anything.

“She [Rajiv’s mother] came to me and told me he was Rajiv. In the beginning, I didn’t speak. I was looking at him. But I was also happy because I could finally see him. I went to play a game, but I found my brother.” - Gini recollected on his first meeting with Rajiv.

Gini and Rajiv played together for a while after the former moved to Feyenoord and their relationship became stronger. They also played together a few times for the Netherlands U-21 team.

1 / 5 NEXT