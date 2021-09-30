5 current managers who had successful playing careers

There's a popular saying that great players don't make great managers. Those who believe in this ideology quickly point to names like Diego Maradona, Paul Scholes and Edgar Davies, and rightly so. These are ones who dominated during their playing days, but failed to replicate the same level of success when they took to management.

However, over the last few years, we've witnessed several successful footballers taking on the challenge of managing teams and excelling at it. Thanks to their first-hand experience, these men have been able to transmit their ideas into the current generation of players and help build amazing teams.

Of course, they are mainly recognized by the current crop of fans for their exploits on the sidelines. But to remind everyone of how successful they were in their playing days, here's a list of five current managers who thrived as players.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Norwegian won multiple trophies as a Manchester United player.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had brief spells at Norwegian clubs Clausenengen and Molde before joining Manchester United in the summer of 1996. He established himself as a key player in Sir Alex Ferguson's team at Old Trafford, where he enjoyed nine successful years.

The supporting striker won a whopping six Premier League titles, one Champions League crown, two FA Cups and four Community Shields with the Red Devils. He retired in August 2007 and made a leap to management, getting his maiden first-team coaching job at Molde in 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to manage Manchester United midway through the 2018-19 campaign. He came in as a caretaker manager following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. The 48-year-old got the role permanently in 2019, signing a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2024.

#4 Ronald Koeman

The most prolific defender in history

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Ronald Koeman thrived more as a footballer than he has as manager so far. The Dutchman was a huge force to reckon with during his playing days, making history with the likes of Barcelona, Ajax and the Netherlands.

The centre-back holds the record for the most goals scored by a defender in history, with an impressive 253 goals to his name. He also won several trophies, like the European Cup, La Liga, Eredivisie, Euros, and many more.

So far in his coaching career, he has managed Vitesse, Ajax, Everton, Southampton, Benfica, Feyenoord and now Barcelona. He led the Blaugrana to Copa del Rey success last season.

