5 current Manchester United stars with the most number of assists for the club

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Staying true to a reputation like that, the Red Devils have justified it and had some big players at their disposal.

Some of those players were masters in creating goals and that too with utter ease. The likes of Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney and many others have been some of the finest goal-creators Manchester United have had in their history.

Manchester United have some talented playmakers in their current squad

Even right now, the Manchester United squad has some excellent players with great creative abilities. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes has surely changed the definition of creation given his high standards and consistent contribution in creating goals.

The Portuguese though ranks 19th in the all-time assists charts for Manchester United. While he has some ground to his make, let's have a look at some of the currently active players with the highest number of assists for the Red Devils.

Note: All values are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Juan Mata (47 assists)

It was surprising when Juan Mata joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2014. Nonetheless, the move worked out well for the Spaniard as he became one of United's key members in the team.

Historically, Mata has been known for his playmaking and creative abilities. He certainly showed at Chelsea how he can be brutally effective in creating goals. With the class that oozes from his left foot, the Spanish midfielder has been an asset for the clubs he has played for.

Mata has assisted in a considerable number of goals at Manchester United. In his eight seasons with the Red Devils, the former Valencia midfielder has assisted in 47 goals.

#4 Paul Pogba (49 assists)

The French midfielder is a massive asset in midfield when he's on song. Paul Pogba has immense talent and can be very difficult to control in his prime form.

With the France national team, the former Juventus midfielder has shown how effective and dictating he can be. For some reason the same form has not been replicated at club level with Manchester United. That being said, Pogba can turn it around and is already showing positive signs this season having assisted in seven goals in the Premier League.

To date, the 28-year old has assisted in 49 goals. He's shy of only one assist to move up the charts and it is very likely that by the end of the season, he might climb the ladder significantly.

