5 current players who could become world-class managers

Over the years, we have seen several world-class footballers change roles seamlessly and evolve into some of the world's best football managers.

The current crop of managers in world football says it all. Many of them have played football at the highest level. While some players have openly spoken about their interest in management, there are several others who boast all the right attributes to develop into world-class managers.

Many of Europe's top clubs are managed by former footballers, such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, to name a few.

Having said that, let's take a look at five current players who could become world-class managers.

#5. James Milner - Liverpool

James Milner is a player who is on the right path to becoming a world-class manager.

Milner boasts a world of experience. He has represented six clubs during his 19-year career. Starting out through the Leeds youth system, Milner has gone on to play for several English clubs, including Manchester City and now Liverpool.

The 35-year-old has made over 500 Premier League appearances and has been trained by over 15 managers. He brings an incredible amount of football knowledge to the table and is very highly regarded by the coaches who have managed him.

Currently with Liverpool, Milner is under the management of Jurgen Klopp, one of the world's premier managers. Whether Milner will foray into management remains to be seen, as the Englishman still has at least arguably two years of top-flight football left in him.

#4. Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Jordan Henderson is another player who makes the list of the top five current players who could develop into world-class managers.

The Englishman has built quite the reputation over the past few years. Having started out as a run of the mill player, he has since evolved into one of the world's best midfielders.

The 31-year-old is currently Liverpool's captain and has been a Premier League and Champions League winner in the last three years. Having come up through Sunderland's youth system, he was signed by Liverpool in 2011.

In the 10 years since, Henderson has developed into one of the club's modern-day legends. Henderson has been managed by some of the world's biggest names in football, including Brendan Rodgers, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steve Bruce and Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson's managers have always spoken very highly of him. They often regard him as one of the most intelligent footballers they have had the pleasure of working with. His leadership capabilities have also been talked about often.

A particularly vocal figure, Henderson is one of the most prominent names in English football right now. It would certainly be an interesting proposition to see if Henderson can replicate his club's success as a manager.

