5 active tall players with the most headed goals in the Premier League

Scoring headers consistently takes skill and these players are built for it.

Ronnie Evans CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 21:31 IST

Fellaini - always a danger during set-pieces

Height is certainly an advantage to players when it comes scoring headed goals. There are some shorter players who use their tremendous leaping ability to still get the job done. For instance, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos’ billed height of 6 ft 0 is a little short for a centre back.

However, what Ramos lacks in height he makes up with great spring when he jumps to head the ball. In the Premier League era, there are tall forwards who have played the sport. It is always a beautiful sight for a fan to see a player jump high in the air to head clinically into the back of the net.

These five players are all above 6 ft 2 and are typical strong centre forwards with the height to match. Despite being credited with many goals in their careers, they have managed to top the all-time Premier League list for most headed goals.

Some of them have been straight up bullies in the box by combining their vertical advantage with brute strength to score with their heads.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Big Rom -Lukaku was in top form for United in his debut season

The Belgium is one of the strongest strikers in the Premier League. His physique and 6 ft 3 frame has helped Lukaku to score many of his over 100 league goals.

Lukaku is ranked seventh in the modern Premier League’s top headed goal scorers list with 21 goals and fifth among current active players.

In the 2017-18 season, he scored six headed goals for Manchester United. Two of those goals were winners as United clinched victories in all six games that he scored a header in.

All stats via transfermarkt