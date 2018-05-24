Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 active tall players with the most headed goals in the Premier League

    Scoring headers consistently takes skill and these players are built for it.

    Ronnie Evans
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 21:31 IST
    1.45K

    Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
    Fellaini - always a danger during set-pieces

    Height is certainly an advantage to players when it comes scoring headed goals. There are some shorter players who use their tremendous leaping ability to still get the job done. For instance, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos’ billed height of 6 ft 0 is a little short for a centre back.

    However, what Ramos lacks in height he makes up with great spring when he jumps to head the ball. In the Premier League era, there are tall forwards who have played the sport. It is always a beautiful sight for a fan to see a player jump high in the air to head clinically into the back of the net.

    These five players are all above 6 ft 2 and are typical strong centre forwards with the height to match. Despite being credited with many goals in their careers, they have managed to top the all-time Premier League list for most headed goals.

    Some of them have been straight up bullies in the box by combining their vertical advantage with brute strength to score with their heads.

    #5 Romelu Lukaku

    Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final
    Big Rom -Lukaku was in top form for United in his debut season

    The Belgium is one of the strongest strikers in the Premier League. His physique and 6 ft 3 frame has helped Lukaku to score many of his over 100 league goals.

    Lukaku is ranked seventh in the modern Premier League’s top headed goal scorers list with 21 goals and fifth among current active players.

    In the 2017-18 season, he scored six headed goals for Manchester United. Two of those goals were winners as United clinched victories in all six games that he scored a header in.

    All stats via transfermarkt

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United West Ham United Romelu Lukaku Peter Crouch Football Top 5/Top 10
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 former Manchester United players who have won Premier...
    RELATED STORY
    10 Premier League managers ranked as players
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the best uncapped footballers of all time
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 active English goalscorers in the Premier League 
    RELATED STORY
    5 most popular club football mascots
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who were never booked
    RELATED STORY
    5 most loyal footballers in the Premier League
    RELATED STORY
    5 players Liverpool should never have sold
    RELATED STORY
    While United has improved this season, it must translate...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018