5 most decorated Manchester United players

Manchester United has been the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in Europe for a long time in their history. The Red Devils, as they are fondly referred to, have won every trophy on offer in football.

They have won the English Premier League more than any other club and remain one of only three English sides to produce a Ballon d'Or winner. The Red Devils have won the English Premier League 20 times, more than any other side in the history of the competition.

Manchester United have had some of the best players in the world

Manchester United have seen a good number of iconic players represent the club throughout its history. The Red Devils have boasted of legends like Sir Bobby Charlton, Dennis Law and George Best, among others. These players have achieved great success in the club and won lots of trophies as Manchester United players. So without further ado, here is a list of the five most decorated players in Manchester United history.

#5 Michael Carrick (18 titles)

Michael Carrick in action against Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick was an important player for Manchester United for so long. The Englishman joined the Red Devils as a youngster and established himself as a key player for the side before his retirement.

Carrick signed for the Red Devils in 2006 after impressing during his time as a Tottenham Hotspur player. The midfielder joined as a direct replacement for Roy Keane, who had left the club a little while earlier. He also took on Keane's number 16 shirt at Old Trafford.

Carrick achieved great success in 12 years as a Red Devils. He is one of only two English players to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and Community Shield.

Carrick won 18 titles in 12 years at Old Trafford, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League and one Europa League. He also won the Community Shield six times, FA Cup once, League Cup three times and FIFA Club World Cup once. The midfielder recently managed the club on an interim basis after Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

#4 Denis Irwin (19 titles)

Dennis Irwin in action

Retired Irish left-back Denis Irwin was described by Sir Alex Ferguson as pound-for-pound his greatest signing ever. The defender joined the Red Devils in 1990 from Oldham Athletic.

Irwin was a Manchester United player for 12 years before he left the club in 2002. The Irishman won 19 trophies in his time as a Red Devil, making him the joint most decorated Irish footballer in history along with Roy Keane.

Irwin won the Premier League seven times, the UEFA Champions League and League Cup once each, and the FA Cup three times. He won the Intercontinental Cup once, UEFA Cup Winners Cup once, UEFA Super Cup once and Community Shield four times.

