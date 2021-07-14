5 drawn-out transfer sagas that ended in disappointment

The football world has witnessed several long-drawn transfer sagas over the last decade. Players from different clubs across the world have been part of extended transfer links with other clubs, with not all of them working out.

There have been some transfer sagas that did go through, such as the unremitting Jadon Sancho-Manchester United saga that recently saw its conclusion. However, there have also been several that almost seemed set in stone only to end in dismay.

Let's take a look at five drawn-out transfer sagas that ended in disappointment.

#5. Karim Benzema | Arsenal

You don't have to follow football regularly to know that Arsenal have been involved in several transfer sagas that didn't work out.

Of the multiple players that Arsenal fans have seen linked with the Gunners, Karim Benzema is certainly one of the biggest and most long-drawn transfer sagas that bore no fruit. Linked with Arsenal repeatedly, Benzema has been one of the first names reported by transfer tabloids on the opening of the transfer window.

A prolific striker, Benzema understandably drew the attention of several top clubs in Europe. Having been linked with the Premier League club for almost four seasons, it was even reported at one time that personal terms had been agreed and a deal was imminent.

Seemingly seeking a move away from Madrid, the zenith of Benzema's links with Arsenal came in 2018. Several reports suggested that a deal was imminent, but talks ultimately broke down when Arsenal reportedly failed to match Los Blancos' asking price.

#4. Nabil Fekir | Liverpool

Of all the players linked with Liverpool, Nabil Fekir was one that broke hearts on the biggest scale.

The summer of 2018 saw Liverpool in the market for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian had just left to join Barcelona on a big-money deal. Seeking a high-calibre player, Liverpool identified Fekir as their top target.

Famed for his link-up play and eye for goal, Liverpool made contact with Fekir's agents seeking a potential move. The transfer saga played out to levels that were previously unmatched in Liverpool's history.

With several top journalists reporting that the deal was imminent, the transfer was well on course to be completed. Ultimately, it turned out that Fekir had some recurring issues with his knee that caused him to fail the medical with the Reds.

Several other reports also claimed that the deal fell through due to issues with the player's agent and close family. Fekir later spoke out about the saga and confirmed that the move had fallen through in the final minute.

Confirming that there were no significant issues due to his knee or his family, he claimed that Liverpool made a U-turn on the deal at the last minute.

Fekir remained at Lyon and went on to join Real Betis a year later. Considering the manner in which talks broke down, it is unlikely that Fekir will move to Liverpool in the future.

