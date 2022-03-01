5 duos with the best assist to goal linkup in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League always possesses a strong test for players to link up well. English clubs are smart at recognizing the chemistry between players and putting emphasis on them in their pre-match strategies.

The likes of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke had a solid understanding as they turned out to be heavily productive in goal for Manchester United. A similar type of tuning was observed between Luis Suarez & Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool, Thierry Henry & Robert Pires for Arsenal, and many other great players.

The Premier League has seen duos link up really well this season

There are instances when a specific player has constantly been creative for a certain teammate. It is what we call an assist-to-goal link-up, which has been seen quite evidently in the Premier League lately.

Quite a few players have linked up really well to be productive in front of goal. Without further ado, let's take a look at the player duos who have linked up with each other for most goals this term:

#5 Jakub Moder to Neal Maupay (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion have been inconsistent lately but still manage to stay in the top half of the league table with 30 points. The Seagulls have struggled to be productive in front of goal with just 25 goals scored in 26 games.

Manager Graham Potter will be looking for his players to score more, especially his leading goal-scorer Neal Maupay. The Frenchman has been in good form this season, having scored eight goals so far. The 25-year old striker has been clinical and has linked up well with teammate Jakub Moder.

William Hill @WilliamHill



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Glenn Murray (26)

Neal Maupay (26)



One more for the record. Most Premier League goals scored for Brighton:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Glenn Murray (26)Neal Maupay (26)One more for the record. Most Premier League goals scored for Brighton:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Glenn Murray (26)🇫🇷 Neal Maupay (26)One more for the record. 💪 https://t.co/G7e5bMba9W

The Polish midfielder has registered 3 assists this season, with all of them assisting Maupay. The duo will be key in where Brighton end up at the end of the season.

#4 Emmanuel Dennis to Joshua King (Watford)

Leicester City v Watford - Premier League

Watford have had their struggles this season as they face the fear of relegation with 19 points. They sit 19th in the table with 13 games in hand.

One of the positives for the Hornets this season has been the form of Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian has been very impressive scoring nine goals so far. His teammate Joshua King hasn't been bad either, with five goals to his name.`

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



15 starts

🥅 13 direct involvements

8 goals

5 assists



Signing of the summer? Emmanuel Dennis in his debut Premier League season so far:15 starts🥅 13 direct involvements8 goals5 assistsSigning of the summer? Emmanuel Dennis in his debut Premier League season so far:👕 15 starts🥅 13 direct involvements⚽️ 8 goals🅰️ 5 assistsSigning of the summer? 🇳🇬🔥 https://t.co/WnmPvHVNmB

King and Dennis have had a great understanding on the pitch and it is the former who has assisted the Nigerian forward three times this season. The duo will have to link up more frequently in order to get Watford out of the relegation zone.

#3 Michail Antonio to Said Benrahma (West Ham United)

Burnley v West Ham United - Premier League

The Premier League is full of surprises and one such surprise has been the form of West Ham United. The Hammers are giving a strong fight to book a place in the Champions League next season.

With 45 points in 27 games, West Ham sit fifth in the league table. Michail Antonio's form has been outstanding for the Hammers, with him scoring eight times and registering seven assists.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma last night became the first players in @premierleague history to both score and assist a goal in both of their side's first two games of a campaign. Hammertime. 2 - Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma last night became the first players in @premierleague history to both score and assist a goal in both of their side's first two games of a campaign. Hammertime. https://t.co/hB1M4jyDAT

Three of those seven assists have gone to Said Benrahma. The Algerian has scored five goals this season from the wings and has enjoyed great chemistry with Antonio.

#2 Andy Robertson to Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League

Liverpool are blessed to have two of the best full-backs in the Premier League right now. Andy Robertson has been superb over the past few years and continues to be a valuable asset on the flanks.

The Scottish left-back's darting runs combined with his amazing crossing abilities have been a delight to watch. Robertson has registered nine assists this season, the third-most in the Premier League this campaign.

Out of the nine, three of them have helped Diogo Jota register goals. The Portuguese has a lively presence in the opposition box and courtesy of his chemistry with Robertson, the duo have been quite productive for Liverpool.

#1 Paul Pogba to Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Despite Manchester United's woes to score on a regular basis and seal the game, their midfielders have done a decent job for them this season. The Red Devils are blessed to have some of the best midfielders in Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Having played just 14 matches this season, Paul Pogba has eight assists to his name. The Frenchman is one of the most creative players on the pitch when on song. Should he add more consistency too his game, there will be no stopping him.

Elijah Kyama @ElijahKyama Magisterial Paul Pogba. All four assists vs Leeds United. Two for Bruno Fernandes and one for Fred and Mason Greenwood each. 41 seconds of greatness and pure brilliance. Magisterial Paul Pogba. All four assists vs Leeds United. Two for Bruno Fernandes and one for Fred and Mason Greenwood each. 41 seconds of greatness and pure brilliance. https://t.co/tY2jTn4UZf

Bruno Fernandes, on the other hand, has been a massive asset for Manchester United. With his creativity and goal-scoring abilities, the Red Devils have seen the Portuguese contribute goals on a regular basis.

Pogba and Fernandes share a great understanding of the game. The duo have linked up superbly this season to try to help United and in the process Pogba has assisted his teammate four times.

