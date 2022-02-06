5 duos who were reunited after the January transfer window

The January transfer window has been quite productive for many European clubs. Some unexpected signings have taken place, only spicing things up more for the remainder of the season.

We saw how brutally active Newcastle United were in the winter transfer window. With their financial strength considering the recent Saudi Arabian takeover, the club have managed to strengthen their armory this January. They signed some good players like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Premier League has seen the return of some old faces

The number of transfers that have taken place this winter has been significant. A good amount of them have been loan deals but nevertheless it changes the dynamic of their clubs.

Some of these transfer deals have seen a reunion of former teammates. The outcome of the reunion will ofcourse vary for each of them. Nevertheless, it is an interesting prospect to see how well they play together. On that note, let's take a look at these interesting duos.

#5 Calum Chambers & Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Calum Chambers had been in and out of the Arsenal team for the last eight years. However, over the past few years, the Englishman had become a regular figure with the Gunners.

After struggling with game-time recently, though, the 27-year-old decided to join Aston Villa this winter. Chambers has made just five appearances this season in all competitions for the Gunners.

He's now been reunited with his former teammate Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine goalkeeper left Arsenal in 2020 after constantly being the second-choice goalkeeper.

afcstuff @afcstuff Following Calum Chambers’ departure from Arsenal, there are no players that remain at the club from the 2015 FA Cup winning side in a playing capacity (Héctor Bellerín on loan at Real Betis). #afc Following Calum Chambers’ departure from Arsenal, there are no players that remain at the club from the 2015 FA Cup winning side in a playing capacity (Héctor Bellerín on loan at Real Betis). #afc https://t.co/PcGTjmKNRH

The 29-year-old has since been very impressive with Villa and continues to be an important player for them. Having both Chambers and Martinez can help manager Steven Gerrard bring more solidity to the backline.

#4 Adama Traore & Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona)

Middlesbrough v Brighton - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

One of the most surprising transfers to happen this January would be that of Adama Traore to Barcelona. Although it's a loan move, it was quite unexpected.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers winger has struggled to be productive in front of goal, scoring just once in 23 appearances this season. With Barcelona's need for creativity in attack, manager Xavi will be hoping Traore can make this loan move turn successful. The Spanish forward will be joining his former teammate Martin Braithwaite at the Catalan club.

Matthew Clark @MattClark_08 If you had told Middlesbrough fans in 2017/18 that both Martin Braithwaite and Adama Traoré would both be playing together for Barça in about four years, you would have got some very strange looks. If you had told Middlesbrough fans in 2017/18 that both Martin Braithwaite and Adama Traoré would both be playing together for Barça in about four years, you would have got some very strange looks. https://t.co/ikgEvuzpEd

The duo played together at Middlesbrough in the Championship and although it was for a short time, it will be interesting to see how they do in La Liga. A successful spell could see the Spanish club sign Traore permanently in the summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh