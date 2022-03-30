5 Dutch players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

There's a reason why many footballers like to start their club careers by playing in the Netherlands. The type of technical and skillful development there is second to none.

This is why the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez, Christian Eriksen, Ronaldo Nazario and many other foreign players opted to play there. The majority of players have gone on to become highly successful, having started their careers in the Netherlands.

Dutch players always have an eye for goal

Many Dutch footballers have gone on to become great goal-scorers. The likes of Robin Van Persie, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Klaas Jan-Huntelaar and others are proven goal-scoring machines.

In this ongoing campaign, there have been a few Dutch footballers who have been quite efficient in front of goal. Here, we take a look at the top Dutch goal-scorers so far in the 2021-22 season.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Luuk de Jong (Barcelona)

Luuk de Jong was a great success for PSV Eindhoven in the five seasons he played for them. He scored goals for fun with them, which helped him earn a move to Sevilla.

After two seasons with the Spanish club, Luuk de Jong was signed by Barcelona on loan in this season's summer transfer window. The 31-year old has so far scored five goals in La Liga for the Catalan club in just six starts.

🧣 @nuevezon Luuk De Jong - The Comeback Luuk De Jong - The Comeback https://t.co/1UvX4emZjK

His goal in the Supercopa has taken his total goal tally this season to six. Since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter transfer window, De Jong's playing time has been drastically affected. It is very unlikely that Barcelona will be tempted to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

#4 Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

SpVgg Greuther Fürth v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

The tall Dutch striker has been a fox in the box in his football career so far. Wout Weghorst has sensed and capitalized on goal-scoring chances more often than not, using his amazing positioning and wonderful aerial ability.

The Dutchman had a solid spell with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, having scored 59 league goals in just 118 appearances. He has scored six goals in the league and one in DFB Pokal for the German team this campaign.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Apparently available for €15m, Wout Weghorst could be a quick fix for Arsenal. Perfect plan B and coming off one of his best seasons. One of the Bundesliga’s best players. I wasn’t very fond before, but given the way we play... it would be a good shout. Apparently available for €15m, Wout Weghorst could be a quick fix for Arsenal. Perfect plan B and coming off one of his best seasons. One of the Bundesliga’s best players. I wasn’t very fond before, but given the way we play... it would be a good shout. https://t.co/d8bkcdb3T4

Since signing for Burnley in the winter transfer window this season, Wout Weghorst has scored once and taken his total tally to eight goals for the 2021-22 season so far.

#3 Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Donyell Malen was once a player in Arsenal's youth academy before joining PSV Eindhoven. After playing four seasons with the Dutch side, he signed for Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window this season.

The Dutch forward is capable of playing both as a left-winger and as a centre-forward. With Dortmund, Donyell Malen has so far scored four goals in the Bundesliga.

GOAL @goal

1 goal



Donyell Malen's last 3 games for Dortmund:

3 goals



Donyell Malen's first 17 games for Dortmund:1 goalDonyell Malen's last 3 games for Dortmund:3 goals Donyell Malen's first 17 games for Dortmund:1 goalDonyell Malen's last 3 games for Dortmund:3 goals👉👂 https://t.co/lUGU3JcwmD

He was impressive in the UEFA Champions League, having scored three goals in the competition. Donyell Malen has in total scored eight goals this campaign and is slowly but surely settling well with Borussia Dortmund.

#2 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

It was disappointing how Memphis Depay couldn't make it big at Manchester United. Having said that, the Dutchman proved his worth at Lyon in the five seasons he played with them.

The 28-year old was signed on a free transfer by Barcelona last summer and has been an important player for them given their struggles. Depay has scored 10 goals in La Liga for the Spanish giants so far this season.

LiveScore @livescore



62.5% Of players to have 35+ shots this season in Europe's top 5 leagues, no player has a better shot accuracy than Barcelona's Memphis Depay62.5% Of players to have 35+ shots this season in Europe's top 5 leagues, no player has a better shot accuracy than Barcelona's Memphis Depay 🔴🔵62.5% 🎯 https://t.co/aACtIGPkU6

With things now getting better at Barcelona, it is important to see how the Dutch captain does with them. There are rumors linking him with a move away next summer but only time will tell where his future lies.

#1 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Villarreal have done pretty well this season and one of their better players has been their forward Arnaut Danjuma. Capable of playing both as a winger and a striker, the Dutchman has been crucial for the Yellow Submarine.

Arnaut Danjuma has scored eight goals in just fifteen starts this season in La Liga. His hat-trick against Granada in the league was one of his best performances this campaign.

With five goals in the Champions League this season, Danjuma has been one of the major reasons why Villarreal have done so well in the competition. In total, the Dutch forward has so far scored 13 goals in the 2021-22 season. His performances will play a key role in how far Villarreal can go in the Champions League.

