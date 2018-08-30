5 Early Contenders For PFA Player Of The Season

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Premier League’s 2018/19 season got underway last weekend, and there will be obvious competition for the top-four spots as we go further this season.

However, there will be competition amongst individuals too, and here I opine five players who could walk away with the PFA Player of the Season Award at the end of the current Premier League campaign.

#5 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

Sanchez could be the most vital cog in United's forward line

The former Arsenal player, Alexis Sanchez would be keen to revive his form after a rather subdued start to his career at Manchester United.

Sanchez was inconsistent in the first six months of his time at United, though it is somewhat understandable as the Chilean was taking time to adapt to the new surroundings and different style of play as compared to Arsenal.

He delivered commendable performances in certain big matches, notably against Manchester City and also Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semis in April. There is no doubt about his quality, and Sanchez was in good form during the preseason, as he scored goals against AC Milan and Real Madrid.

United, who failed to strengthen their squad in the summer, will depend on Sanchez to deliver consistently if they are to win the Premier League title.

If the 29-year-old is able to replicate his goal-scoring form from his Arsenal days, then the Football Association might as well take notice of him too!

