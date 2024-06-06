5 England players surprisingly left out of Euro 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate has named England's squad for UEFA Euro 2024. Stars like Marcus Rashford, Reece James and more failed to make the 33-man provisional squad.

Few other big names have been dropped as Southgate has named the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany. James Maddison and Jack Grealish are among the most notable absentees.

Southgate has picked his team based on players' forms. Few of his calls, though, have raised eyebrows. In this listicle, we rank the five most surprising commissions from England's final squad.

Five most notable omissions in England's Euro 2024 squad

#1 James Maddison

James Maddison - International Friendly

James Maddison was part of the England squad during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder made three appearances. He also bagged an assist during a friendly against Belgium in March.

Maddison is a creative player who brings something different to his national team. The ex-Leicester City star, though, hasn't made the cut for the Euros, as his form wasn't the best during the second half of the season.

Maddison suffered an injury, and it took him a while to get back in the groove. The 27-year-old scored four goals and provided nine assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

His exclusion, though, is somewhat surprising. He could have been good creative option to have on the bench for Southgate. The attacking midfielder is yet to play a major tournament.

Maddison made his international debut in 2019. He wasn't a part of the Euro 2020 squad. Maddison was in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but he didn't play a single minute.

#2 Marcus Rashford

England v Brazil - International Friendly

Marcus Rashford wasn't even a part of Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad. The Manchester United attacker was far from his best during the 2023-24 season.

He scored eight goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances across competitions. His form was a stark contrast what he displayed the season before.

Rashford is an experienced campaigner for England, though. He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 60 appearances. Rashford played six games during the Euro qualifiers, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Gareth Southgate has previously explained that Rashford's exclusion was based on form. Nevertheless, it's tough to deny Rashford's individual quality, so many expected him to be a part of the squad.

Southgate, though, has clearly assessed players based on their current form, so Rashford didn't make the cut.

#3 Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite - International Friendly

Jarrad Branthwaite enjoyed a great season with Everton. The young defender made 41 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 15 clean sheets.

Branthwaite is one of the most sought-after Premier League defenders at the moment. He made his international debut for England earlier this year and looked set to be a part of the Euro squad.

With Harry Maguire injured, England need other options. Lewis Dunk, however, has gotten the call ahead of Branthwaite. The injured Luke Shaw has been called up to the final squad as well.

With Shaw injured, England are short on left-back, though. Branthwaite is one of the only left-footed defenders who were available. He has often played as a left-back for Everton as well.

Hence, Branthwaite's exclusion is quite surprising. Southgate has pointed out the youngster's inexperience as the reason behind his call.

#4 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish - International Friendly

Jack Grealish didn't have a productive season with Manchester City. He scored thrice and provided three assists in 36 appearances across competitions and won the Premier League.

Grealish's game, though, can't be judged only on stats. He has an ability to glide past opponents, which makes the winger a unique option to have for any manager.

Southgate, though, has opted not to choose Grealish. The former Aston Villa man is an experienced campaigner at the international level. He has scored twice and provided eight assists in 36 appearances for the Three Lions.

Grealish played six games during the Euro qualifiers. He also appeared in all of England's games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Grealish scored twice in five appearances in Euro 2020 as well.

Hence, the winger's exclusion is surprising. Southgate has preferred young Adam Wharton over the experienced Grealish.

#5 Jordan Henderson

England Men Training Session

Jordan Henderson has been one of the players Gareth Southgate has thoroughly relied on in his England stint. The midfield trio of Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice featured regularly during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Henderson, though, won't be on the plane to Germany. He joined Ajax from Al-Ettifaq in the winter transfer window and has provided three assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

Henderson is massively experienced, with 81 appearances for his country. The 33-year-old has usually been a reliable presence in the midfield and is also a leader both on and off the pitch.

Southgate, though, has gone for form, as mentioned earlier. He has picked Manchester United prodigy Kobbie Mainno ahead of Henderson. Given England's squad, Mainoo could even be a starter at the Euros.