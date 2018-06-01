Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 English Players to Look Out for in the World Cup

Just two weeks left to the start of the World Cup and everyone in the squad is busy preparing for the best performance they can put up.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 19:28 IST
275

FBL-ENG-TRAINING
Southgate preparing his squad for the competition

Gareth Southgate picked many youngsters in his 23-man squad and is set to bring a relatively inexperienced team to the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Although that will be England's disadvantage to a certain extent, there is a huge depth of talent among the players he has selected. Many of them have the capability to shine on the international stage and build a solid reputation for themselves.

Forget about the senior players such as Joe Hart and Wayne Rooney, now is the time for the youngsters to take charge of the future of English football. Many of them have earnt positive reviews of their performances from sports pundits and are wanted by Spanish giants namely Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The squad has begun their preparation for the competition which will start in two weeks' time. There is some uncertainty over who Southgate favors, but the favorites such as Dele Alli and Harry Kane are expected to play a major role in their campaign. Here is a look at five English players everyone has to watch this summer.

#5 Jordan Pickford

England Media Day - St George's Park
Pickford is expected to start in the group stage matches

The young Everton goalkeeper had a disappointing start to his Premier League campaign for a new club. However, his performances had, in fact, saved his team from conceding more goals. His overall performance has led to a call-up from England manager, Southgate.

The 24-year-old made his debut in a friendly match against World Cup holders Germany back in November 2017. He made another appearance this year before receiving his call-up to the 23 man squad.

With just two weeks left to the start of the World Cup, Pickford mentioned to the media that his country's keepers have been practising penalties. It looks like he is keen to be the first choice keeper for England and they are already preparing for the knockout stages. The Three Lions are without their most experienced keeper, Joe Hart, who sadly missed out of the squad after a miserable Premier League season.

In addition to Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope will be traveling to Russia too. However, it seems that the former Sunderland goalie is the favorite to be in the starting line-up for England. He is surely one of the young keepers that the world will be looking out for. In 29 appearances this season, he made an average of 1.87 saves per goal and boats an average claim success of 95%. It is certainly not the best performance that a goalkeeper can put up but it is a confident display from the young player who improved in the second half of the season.


FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football Harry Kane Jordan Pickford FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football Top 5/Top 10
