5 English players who were not worth the hype

Many English players are hyped up from a young age, and some never prove to be worth that hype.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 10:48 IST

With all the pressure that surrounds playing in the Premier League and the over the top transfer fees that are required to sign English players, it is no surprise that some English players never fulfil their potential or live up to the hype.

It’s quite a common theme that those who never live up to their expected potential are those who play at big clubs and moved at big transfer fees. This should be a statement to young English players to possibly avoid a move to a top four club and move to a team who emphasise on developing English youth players.

Here are five English players who weren’t worth the hype:

#5 Ashley Young

11 goals in 120 league appearances for Manchester United shows exactly why Ashley Young was never worth the hype.

Apart from the 2007/08 Premier League season where Young scored nine goals and provided six assists for his team-mates, the Englishman has never contributed to over 20 goals in a season. That is even despite playing over 34 games for Aston Villa for four seasons running and over 20 games for three seasons with United, with even better players.

Heading to Manchester United at 26 years and playing as a regular in a Sir Alex Ferguson side, many believed he would go to the very top with the amount of technical ability he had. However, after a good first season where he contributed to 13 goals in 25 league appearances, he has failed to get into double figures for goals and assists in any of the past five seasons.

He has been in and out of the team after the departure of Ferguson, but it has been an underwhelming career.