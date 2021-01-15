5 English talents who are yet to be capped under Gareth Southgate

In recent years, England have grown in stature under Gareth Southgate and established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. After their impressive fourth-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Three Lions also made their presence felt in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, a competition that was eventually won by European champions Portugal.

England boast some of the biggest talents in world football, with the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson producing the goods over the years. In the past 12 months, younger players such as Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho have burst onto the scene, while a handful of other talents have also shown glimpses of their potential.

#ThreeLions boss Gareth Southgate will take part in a fundraiser for @alzheimerssoc on Friday.



With a couple of Scotland legends also involved, a certain #EURO2020 fixture might be up for discussion... 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — England (@England) January 13, 2021

However, England still have a plethora of talented footballers who are yet to receive a senior cap under Southgate, and here are five such players who could be handed call-ups soon.

#5 Dwight McNeil | Burnley

Burnley FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Dwight McNeil is already a household name in the Premier League despite being just 21 years of age, and a lot of his early success can be credited to Burnley manager Sean Dyche. The young winger has a wand of a left foot in him and has impressed with his energy and crossing ability for the Clarets, having already made a staggering 74 Premier League appearances for the club since his debut in 2018.

The Manchester United academy graduate has shown that he more than belongs in the top division and is sure to be called up by Southgate in the coming years if his career continues in this trajectory.

Advertisement

#4 Ezri Konsa | Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Premier League

Ezri Konsa has managed to become an indispensable member of the current Aston Villa squad under Dean Smith. The Villans are punching above their weight in the Premier League and have Konsa to thank for their defensive solidity, with the young Englishman forming an impressive central defensive partnership with compatriot Tyrone Mings.

💪 Ezri Konsa is the only defender in Europe's top five leagues to have made more than 10 appearances without having been dribbled past once this season #AVFC pic.twitter.com/DV7VmXHp4u — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

The former Charlton Athletic man has been one of the most underrated performers of the current campaign for Aston Villa, with club captain Jack Grealish taking most of the plaudits for his eye-catching displays. Harry Maguire aside, England do not have too many reliable central defenders, so it could be a matter of time before Konsa comes under consideration for a national team call up.