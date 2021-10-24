FC Barcelona is one of the greatest clubs in the history of football. In their illustrious history, they have achieved unattainable heights and given birth to many philosophies which changed the way football is played and won honours galore on the field.

Barcelona have had the privilege of hosting some of the greatest players of all time. Camp Nou has been home to many greats, with Barcelona's own La Masia academy producing some of the world's greatest footballers over the years. These geniuses have cemented their individual legacies as well.

At the end of the day, the beauty of football comes down to sheer entertainment on the pitch and Barca have entertained us for generations. in this article will be taking a closer look at their top entertainers.

5 most entertaining Barcelona players of all time

Special mentions: Dani Alves, Gheorge Hagi, Andres Iniesta, Neymar, Romario, Rivaldo. Thierry Henry and Laszlo Kubala.

#5 Michael Laudrup

An integral part of Barcelona's 'dream team', Michael Laudrup was similar to the great Johan Cruyff in more ways than one. Laudrup embodied the philosophy of Cruyff and forged his skills to attain great heights under the tutelage of the Dutch legend.

Jeppe C. @JCtells #laudrup Michael Laudrup voted as the biggest name in Danish sport's history. Standing ovations from a room of full of stars and other Danish legends. Laudrup visibly moved, gave a moving, humble speech paying his respect to other greats. Oozing pure class. As always. #deserved Michael Laudrup voted as the biggest name in Danish sport's history. Standing ovations from a room of full of stars and other Danish legends. Laudrup visibly moved, gave a moving, humble speech paying his respect to other greats. Oozing pure class. As always. #deserved #laudrup https://t.co/iW5z4APcq2

An attacking midfielder, Laudrup was one of the most graceful playmakers in the history of the game. The Danish legend possessed great vision and amazing pace, which helped him beat defenders with effortless ease. He also had an amazing passing range and supreme technique on the ball which made him immensely effective in the final third.

Laudrup helped the Catalan giants win four consecutive La Liga titles and one European Cup, among other notable accolades.

#4 Johan Cruyff

Franz Beckenbauer of West Germany and Johan Cruyff of Holland

One of the chief architects of 'Total football', Johan Cruyff was not just any entertainer. He changed the way Barcelona played football, first as a manager and then as a coach.

A total footballer, Cruyff was extremely versatile on the pitch. He could operate from central areas or move to the flanks to keep creating chances. The Dutch legend was famous for his vision, with a unique ability to understand how to utilize space on the pitch. He was the most important part of the team, helping his teams score goals with his inch-perfect passes.

From a creative point of view, Cruyff was undisputed. He helped Barcelona win their first La Liga title in 14 years and was part of the team that famously defeated arch rivals Real Madrid 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. For his extraterrestrial exploits, Cruyff would go on to win three Ballon d'Or awards in his career.

